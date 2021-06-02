Greystone Names Niraj Patel Chief Information Officer

NEW YORK, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that Niraj Patel has been named Chief Information Officer and head of the firm’s technology organization. Jonathan Russell, President and CEO of Greystone’s corporate operations IT group, will retire at the end of 2021 and, in the meantime, help transition the role of leading Greystone’s technology group to Mr. Patel.



Mr. Patel brings more than two decades of IT leadership experience to Greystone and joins Greystone from DMI, a digital services and consulting agency, where he served as Global Head of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and analytics. Prior to DMI, he was the Chief Information Officer of Lending Platforms at IBM Global Business Services. Before joining IBM, Mr. Patel worked as the Chief Strategy Officer at Selex ES in New York and has also served as a Group President & Co-Founder of ISGN and CIO of GMAC Commercial Holdings.

Mr. Patel holds degrees in Management Information Systems and Finance from Temple University, a Management Certificate from the Wharton School of The University of Pennsylvania, and serves on the Board of Directors for Savana, Inc. He is a founding member of Temple University’s Fox School of Business MIS Advisory Board and is a former Board Director for MISMO.

“Niraj arrives at a time when Greystone is experiencing incredible growth, and technology operations are the backbone of scaling this expansion to ensure our clients receive seamless service,” said Curt Pollock, co-COO of Greystone. “With his background in the lending sector and in-depth exposure to running AI, machine learning, and managing complex matrixed teams, Niraj is poised to propel Greystone to the next level in meeting our technology services goals.”

“At the same time, it is truly bittersweet that Jon is retiring from Greystone, but he’s left a legacy after 16 years that is quite indelible,” Mr. Pollock added.

“I’m thrilled to lead the technology organization at Greystone at such an exciting time for the firm, and at such an exciting time in the tech space overall,” said Mr. Patel. “It’s an honor to help support the important work Greystone does to build and finance affordable and multifamily housing, its critical charitable giving, and the drive and determination to be innovative and nimble in all things technology.”

