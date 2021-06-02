CrossTower names NASDAQ and Cboe exchange veteran Bryan Christian as Global Head of Exchange

New York, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossTower, one of the world’s fastest growing crypto investment and trading firms, today announced it has hired 25-year exchange industry veteran, Bryan Christian, as Global Head of Exchange. Bryan is responsible for managing CrossTower’s US and global exchanges, product expansion, and growth of the company’s transaction business, which has just surpassed $1 billion dollars in trading volumes for the first time since its trading platform launch last year. Bryan previously served as Head of Institutional Services for ETF market maker Old Mission and Head of Sales at Cboe Global Markets.

“We are excited to welcome Bryan and to add his deep market structure and product experience to the CrossTower bench at this important stage of our company’s growth,” said CrossTower Co-Founder and CEO Kapil Rathi. “Bryan brings a passion and expertise that will help us bring more participants to this emerging asset class.”

CrossTower offers investment products, lending services and operates execution platforms for digital assets. CrossTower’s US and global exchanges are built on a robust, scalable and resilient infrastructure with a high throughput and low latency architecture. Asset coverage includes the most liquid coins and tokens, now including Dogecoin.

“With more institutions and individuals looking for a safe way to enter the crypto markets, my focus will be to continue our rapid global expansion and to deliver the highest level of customer service while maintaining a reliable and regulated marketplace,” said Christian.

CrossTower has also launched Running4Oxygen, which is raising funds for COVID-19 patients in dire need of health supplies in India. With employees at CrossTower, including Rathi, personally impacted by the crisis, the company took active steps this month and launched #Running4Oxygen to help the relief effort along with Khalsa Aid USA. Click here to donate and share on social @crosstower_ex #running4oxygen to help spread the word.

