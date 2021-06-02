Concentric Methods Wins High Recognition from KellyOCG

Manassas, VA, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 25, 2021, Concentric Methods, LLC, a Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) subsidiary, was one of 23 suppliers recently recognized at a virtual ceremony by KellyOCG®, the outsourcing and consulting group of Kelly, with a 2020 Supplier Excellence G.E.M. (Going the Extra Mile) Award for providing superior workforce solutions with a focus on service, results, and a strategic partnership that made a significant positive impact on the KellyOCG business. Award winners represent top-performing suppliers across North America, EMEA, and APAC and are less than 1% of the total KellyOCG supply chain, which includes 3,000 active partnerships across 140 countries.

The ninth annual event celebrated this year’s honorees, which included seven diversity-owned suppliers within the KellyOCG Supplier Excellence and Going the Extra Mile award categories and a Rookie of the Year award recipient.

Concentric Methods earned the Going the Extra Mile Award for going above and beyond to drive demand, improve client relationships and program operations, and have a significant positive impact on programs or the KellyOCG business. Concentric Methods began working with Kelly as a sub-contractor on the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Scientific, Technical, and Other Professional Support Services (STOPS) contract in 2018.

“Our global supplier community is essential to supporting our customers with talent solutions that solve their most challenging workforce needs to move their business forward,” said Pam Sands, senior director, and global lead, Supplier Strategy and Engagement for Kelly. “Concentric Methods is among an elite group of high-performing suppliers who are critical to the work of the future. We’re honored to recognize them for their exceptional performance to connect customers with the full spectrum of the top talent around the world.”

The theme of this year’s events was Elevate- Breaking Through Barriers and Growing Opportunities. Concentric Methods stood out from its competition because of the excellent work they have done on the STOPS contract. In fact, at the end of 2020 and early 2021, Concentric Methods provided one of the proudest moments for CFC. In December 2019, a Cape Fox employee who was on the front lines administering COVID-19 vaccines administered the vaccine to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Dr. Fauci has been the leading expert in the fight over COVID-19 and a Concentric Methods employee was the one to provide him with his first vaccination dose. In addition, at the end of February 2020, a Concentric Methods employee went to the White House to administer the vaccination to the White House administration. During that visit, the employee administered the five millionth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in this fight against the pandemic. While CFC is proud of all our front-line workers who have been leaders in the fight, Concentric Methods stood out, especially to Kelly.

Kelly recognizes the companies that step up and stand out from the rest in helping talent reach its full potential and being innovative thought leaders. Concentric Methods has done that and more. Congratulations to all the Concentric Methods Team on this well-deserved honor.

About Cape Fox Corporation

Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) was formed as part of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971. Cape Fox Corporation is the Alaska Native Corporation for the village of Saxman.

Today, Cape Fox Corporation is comprised of a family of businesses divided between two distinct groups: The Federal Contracting Group and The Commercial (Tourism) Group. Collectively, CFC and its subsidiaries specialize in tourism, information technology and cybersecurity; professional services; health care services; marketing; training services, and logistical services.

Visit Cape Fox Corporation to learn more.

Attachment