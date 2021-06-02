Management buys more Hypefactors shares

Copenhagen, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The media intelligence SaaS company Hypefactors, providing users with a real-time overview to global and local media mentions and reputation metrics for companies, brands, competitors, industries, and trends, is pleased to announce the final completion this week of a DKK 3 million capital increase in accordance with a previously made announcement from March 31, 2021. The company CEO Casper Janns has invested DKK 1 million and the CFO Michael Osterlund Madsen has invested DKK 500,000. Also, the company's second-largest shareholder Jan Werner and another early shareholder Augustenborg Holding Aps are a part of the group behind the capital increase. The total number of issued new shares related to this capital increase is 445,632 and the share price is DKK 6.732. The transaction has been divided into two parts, where the remaining 148,544 shares issued now make the transaction complete. The share price was the same for the DKK 1,5 million debt converted to 222,816 shares, as also announced on March 31, 2021.



The capital increase is combined with a loan of DKK 3 million from Vaekstfonden (the Danish state’s investment fund). An optional additional loan tranche of DKK 1 million is already committed by Vaekstfonden for later this year if specific targets are met.





