Kvika banki hf.: Correction – Announcement of Q1 Results 2021

In note no. 3, section b and c, on page no. 12 in the group‘s consolidated financial statements 31.03.21 that was published on 27 May 2021, it is disclosed what the group‘s profit would have been if, on the one hand, Netgíró hf., and on the other hand, Aur app ehf., had been part of the group‘s operations during the whole quarter. By mistake the text in the note states profit after tax while it should have stated profit before tax. The aforementioned correction does not have an effect on the group‘s income statement or its statement of financial position.