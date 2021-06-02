FOMO CORP. AND SMARTGUARD-SOLUTIONS ALLY WITH CYBERCLEAN

Chicago IL, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (https://www.fomoworldwide.com - US OTC: FOMC) is pleased to announce that its acquisition target, SmartGuard-Solutions LLC (SGS-https://www.smartguard-solutions.com) has entered into a strategic, revenue sharing alliance with GNW Technologies LLC (d/b/a Cyberclean Systems) of North Chesterfield, Virginia (Cyberclean- https://cybercleansystems.com) to jointly market and finance SGS’s air disinfecting UV-C light fan.



Cyberclean is a technology-focused company and is a pioneer in the integration of autonomous mobile robots in the workplace with more than 1,000 robotic deployments for major companies over many years. Cyberclean has a diverse group of clients which includes, among others, large hospitals, universities, schools, and property management companies. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cyberclean began its commercial disinfecting services with the introduction of the SmartGuard disinfecting autonomous mobile robot.

Most recently, Cyberclean expanded its disinfection services by offering SGS’s air disinfecting UV-C light fan in a pilot test program at Cushman & Wakefield Thalhimer Partners (CWTP) properties. CWTP manages over 33 million square feet of office space in Virginia and South Carolina. With successful initial results, CWTP has begun to introduce its major tenants to SGS’s UV-C light fan as it sees the need to reopen client facilities in an environment that safely protects client employees and visitors to their premises.

Charles W. (Buck) Ward, Cyberclean’s Founder and CEO, stated: “We are excited to partner with SGS and its air disinfecting UV-C light fan. The validation of the efficacy of the fan’s technology by the US Navy sets SGS apart from all the competition that we have seen, and, as a result, we are accelerating its introduction to all our clients. This is a product whose time has come.”

Bill Butler, SGS’s CEO, commented: “We are pleased to announce our relationship with Cyberclean which understands our unique technology and how it can provide and even enhance protection in the workplace environment. We see the sales momentum building through the CWTP initiative and other client initiatives being undertaken by Cyberclean. Additionally, as a fintech company, we also look forward to the potential future collaboration with Cyberclean in robotics to develop a Robots as a Service (RaaS) business”.

Vik Grover, FOMO CEO, added: “The Cyberclean connection is an important marketing step for SGS as its air disinfecting fan can now be presented to clients by a technology savvy sales team. With SGS’s as a Service business model, we continue to see enormous potential to develop a continuing stream of annuitized-type revenues which will benefit FOMO shareholders. We see Robots as a Service (“Raas”) as a future home run”.

