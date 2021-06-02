Common Citizen adds former Dow Inc. human resources leader to team

MARSHALL, Mich., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Common Citizen, which produces safe, high-quality cannabis products for patients and adult-use customers, today announced Amanda McCrary has joined its team as Chief Citizen Officer. In her new role, McCrary is responsible for identifying qualified job candidates to help serve the unique, individual needs of Common Citizen’s patients and adult-use customers.

“Amanda has a proven track record of identifying talented candidates to help take companies and organizations to the next level, and she will play a key role in our continued expansion across Michigan and beyond,” said Common Citizen CEO Michael Elias. “We are proud to have Amanda on our team as we continue providing safe, high-quality cannabis products to patients and adult-use customers in every corner of our state.”

McCrary brings more than 20 years of human resources expertise and knowledge to Common Citizen. She previously worked for Dow Inc., where she was a senior human resources partner supporting the international chemical company’s Environment, Health, Safety and Sustainability office. At Dow, she led the design and implementation of an integrated global organization of 2,000 employees around the world. Also at Dow, she applied her extensive project management, influencing and leadership skills to lead a team that implemented a new human resources delivery model for the company’s North American region.

Prior to Dow, McCrary held numerous leadership positions at McKesson Corp., where she spent 12 years leading continuous improvement efforts, including the implementation of employee relations shared services for 35,000 employees. McCrary holds a master’s degree in organizational development from Central Michigan University.

“I am excited to bring both my human resources expertise and, more importantly, my passion for people to the Common Citizen team,” McCrary said. “I was particularly attracted by Common Citizen’s passion for people over product, and serving the unique, individual needs of each and every customer. I look forward to finding the brightest and best job candidates to help us continue our mission of Cannabis for Humanity and educating the public about the many wellness benefits of safe, high-quality cannabis.”

About Common Citizen

Common Citizen is a privately owned and operated company, focusing on cannabis production, cultivation, processing, retail and wholesale distribution for both the medical and adult market in Michigan and across the United States. Launched in Detroit in 2018, the Common Citizen brand takes a deliberate, people-first approach to its business strategy - from production to retail. Learn more at commoncitizen.com.