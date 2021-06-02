Agillic congratulates Gold Partner NexusOne and Air Greenland for being finalist in IDC Future of Digital Innovation Awards

Press release, Copenhagen, 02 June 2021
We are proud to announce that Gold Partner NexusOne, with the Agillic solution,
have contributed to Air Greenland being one of the finalists in the B2C category
of IDC’s international award for digital innovation.
With our Gold Partner NexusOne as lead, we have supported the development of
Club Timmisa, Air Greenland’s real time coordinated ecosystem of data for a
unique travel experience. Congratulations to Air Greenland on your nomination
and congratulations to NexusOne for the successful solution delivery behind the
nomination!
On June 1st , global market intelligence company IDC announced Air Greenland as
one of three finalists in the category of “Excellence in use of Digital Innovation for
B2C” at their Future of Digital Innovation Awards. They were nominated in
recognition of the 360-degree omnichannel view of Air Greenland’s Club Timmisa
frequent flyer program members.
The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in August 2021. Read more
about the awards and see the complete list of finalists in all categories here.
Club Timmisa – unique real time customer experience
Air Greenland’s loyalty programme Club Timmisa is digital real-time experience
architecture that sends relevant data around Air Greenland's data ecosystem. This
has made it possible to target content specifically to the individual customer. Data
comes from the ERP, CRM, Amadeus ticketing system, marketing automation from
Agillic and other special systems, apps and portals.
Data from these different data silos are now integrated automatically. Microservices
and a modular digital architecture make it possible to deliver completely
individualised recommendations and content to the individual member, so that Air
Greenland actually offers a “One Customer View”. Read more about Club Timmisa
here.
Says Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S:
“Delivering innovation to our customers is truly our passion here at Agillic. We are
proud that our partnership with NexusOne contributed to Club Timmisa’s success in
offering a unique, real-time service in an industry where travelers often have to wait
hours for relevant updates. Congratulations to everyone at Air Greenland, and we
keep our fingers crossed for a win in August!”
For further information, please contact
Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S
+45 3078 4200
emre.gursoy@agillic.com
About Agillic A/S
Agillic is a Danish software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data
and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong
relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to
enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven
customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we
provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers.
Besides the Company’s headquarter in Copenhagen, Denmark, Agillic has sales
offices in London, Stockholm, Berlin, Düsseldorf and Prague as well as development
units in Kiev and Cluj-Napoca. For further information, please visit www.agillic.com
Agillic A/S Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC
Masnedøgade 22 - Copenhagen - Denmark
