Ethernet Switch Market Grew Nearly 10% in 1Q’21, According to 650 Group

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A newly released report by 650 Group, a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets, indicates that the Ethernet Switch Market grew nearly 10% for 1Q’21 to approximately $7.5 B. The report also revealed significant regional differences, with China showing robust growth in 2020 and with Europe, Japan, and the United States all contracting.



"The Ethernet Switch market continued to perform robustly, despite supply constraints and an uneven recovery from COVID-19," said Alan Weckel, Founder and Technology Analyst at 650 Group. "400 Gbps set another record as T2 Cloud performance was inconsistent, but hyperscaler and telco cloud growth remained robust. In Campus switching, mid-market began to grow again, and verticals hit by COVID-19 such as retail began their recovery. 2021 will see significant market share shifts as vendors have different exposure to verticals and regional theatres.”

The Quarterly Ethernet Switch report also indicates that the top four campus switch vendors after Cisco in North America were HPE Aruba, Extreme, Ubiquiti, and Juniper. The top three data center switch branded vendors after Cisco in North America were Arista, Juniper, and Dell. The report highlights how business size, vertical exposure, and hyperscaler adoption drove vendor performance in 1Q’21. Future reports will include Network-as-a-Service and 1.6 Tbps.

About the Ethernet Switch Quarterly Report

The Ethernet Switch Quarterly Report offers a market assessment of vendor performance and market share in the Ethernet Switch market. The report covers Modular, Fixed Managed, Smart Switching, White Box, Disaggregation, and other segmentation as well as the following port speeds: 100 Mbps, 1 Gbps, 2.5 Gbps, 5.0 Gbps, 10 Gbps, 25 Gbps, 40 Gbps, 50 Gbps, 100 Gbps, 200 Gbps, 400 Gbps, 800 Gbps, and 1.6 Tbps. 650 Group publishes additional segment-specific reports in Campus / Enterprise Switching and Data Center Switching. For more information about the report, contact the sales department at 650 Group at +1 650 600 7104 or val@650group.com or www.650group.com.

About 650 Group

650 Group is a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets. ​Our team has decades of research experience, has worked in the technology industry, and is actively involved in standards bodies.

Media Contact:

Greg Cross

greg@650group.com