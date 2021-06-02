Kandou Unveils First Device in USB-C Multiprotocol Retimer Product Family for USB4

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandou today unveiled the first product from the Matterhorn™ family of USB-C® multiprotocol retimer solutions with USB4™ support and the only commercially available USB4 retimer to work across all system-on-chip (SoC) platforms.



Production silicon samples are available for KB8001, the first in the Matterhorn family of versatile retimers for host and device applications. It supports long reach with no compromise on signal integrity to give system designers more flexibility in system development and USB4 implementation. Improved user experiences include enhanced display graphics, faster data transfer between USB4-connected devices and improved battery life of mobile products.

Kandou’s Matterhorn solutions follow the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) specification for USB4. Target consumer applications include desktop and mobile PCs, tablets and peripheral devices.

“Our experience building the world’s leading low-power SerDes designs gives us a unique perspective to deliver performance-leading USB4 retimer solutions,” remarks Dr. Amin Shokrollahi, Founder and CEO of Kandou. “We leveraged our experience and capabilities to provide a compelling USB4 retimer already being adopted and implemented with many of the major PC OEMs and ODMs.”

Introducing Matterhorn KB8001

The KB8001 product demonstrates the ability of Kandou’s low-power SerDes technology to extend the length of PCB traces while maintaining low latency. It can be located up to approximately 16 inches (or 40 centimeters) away from the main host SoC using low-cost PCB materials while maintaining signal integrity. The result is reduced overall system and development costs.

KB8001 is available in a compact 81-pin 4x4mm footprint suitable for smaller form factor designs including ultra-slim notebooks.

Matterhorn’s flexible architecture enables support for various source and sink orientation options. It also supports multiple protocols: USB4 Gen2 and Gen3 signaling at 20 and 40Gbps; USB 3.2 Gen 1 and Gen 2 Super Speed signaling at 5, 10 and 20 Gbps; DisplayPort 1.4a at 8.1, 5.4, 2.7 and 1.62 Gbps x1, x2, x4; Thunderbolt™ 2 and 3 at 20.625 and 10.3125 Gbps.

With no external serial memory required for retimer parameters, integrated DC blocking capacitors, and integrated pull-up and pull-down resistors on the low-speed wires, the total cost of the bill of materials (BOM) is lower. Autonomous Rx Equalization (ARxE™) dynamically corrects for extreme channel characteristics providing a hardware- and software-independent solution that goes beyond the current USB-IF standards. On-chip diagnostics including Eye Scope functionality support easy debug during development and end-of-line testing for assured product quality.

KB8001 has been thoroughly tested to verify compliance with relevant standards and interoperability with leading hosts and devices utilizing USB4, Thunderbolt, USB3.2 and DisplayPort functionality.

Availability and Pricing

Production samples of KB8001 are available now with volume production beginning in Q3 2021. Pricing is available on request.

Visit the Kandou website for additional information or requests for a demonstration. Email requests should be sent to sales@kandou.com.

About Kandou

Kandou, an innovative leader in high-speed, energy-efficient chip-to-chip link solutions to improve the way the world connects and communicates, is revolutionizing wired connectivity with greater speed and efficiency. It enables a better-connected world by offering disruptive technology through licensing and standard products for smaller, more energy efficient and cost-effective electronic devices. Kandou has a strong IP portfolio that includes Chord™ signaling, adopted by the OIF and JEDEC standards organizations. Kandou offers fundamental advances in interconnect technology that lower power consumption and improve the performance of chip links, unlocking new capabilities for customer devices and systems. Kandou is a fabless semiconductor company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with offices in Europe, North America and Asia.

Connect with Kandou at:

Website: www.kandou.com

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kandou-bus-s-a-/

Twitter: @kandoubus

Kandou acknowledges trademarks or registered trademarks of other organizations for their respective products and services.