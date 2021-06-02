RainFocus Listed as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s Market Guide for Event Technology Platforms

Lehi, UT, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RainFocus, the leading event marketing and management platform, today announced that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner "Market Guide for Event Technology Platforms" report.

RainFocus has worked alongside clients to deliver virtual event experiences to over 3.9M attendees from over 160 countries. The market report explains, “The rise in virtual events drove technology marketers to rethink their approach and focus on engagement over the last year.” With that focus on engagement, RainFocus released a new set of tools to guide digital attendee interactions and provide increased exhibitor value. These tools include, a modern and optimized attendee interface, the company’s own Media Suite for live, simulive, and on-demand session delivery, and goal-oriented gamification. As a result, RainFocus clients have seen over 8M session engagements.

“Our clients have generated more rich behavioral data from virtual events in 2020 alone than in the previous 10 years of in-person events,” explains Doug Baird, Founder & President of RainFocus. “Working together with our clients, we’ve not only delivered some of the largest and most engaging events, but we’ve enabled events and marketing teams to connect their events with their customer journey through shared insights from both virtual and in-person events. This work will accelerate as hybrid events come into play and being named by Gartner as a Representative Vendor reinforces our solution's value to our customers."

The market report urges buyers to “Develop a marketing business case for implementing event technology that integrates with your existing marketing technology stack to support measuring the value of marketing event investments.” With a holistic view of their entire event portfolio, RainFocus clients are easily able to demonstrate marketing value. In 2020, RainFocus clients saw an uptick of 4-6x the number of attendees at their virtual events which in turn supplied marketing and sales teams with increased engagement and an abundance of behavioral data to fuel conversions.

To discover other recommendations and to read the full Market Guide for Event Technology Platforms click here.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About RainFocus

RainFocus is a next-generation event marketing and management platform built from the ground up to capture, analyze, and harness an unprecedented amount of data for significantly better events and conferences. As a true SaaS platform, RainFocus simplifies event registration, content management, exhibitor activation, and on-site experiences from a single dashboard. Save time, increase engagement, and maximize event value for every event regardless of whether they are virtual, physical, or hybrid.