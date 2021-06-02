Virgin Pulse Appoints Healthcare and Technology Leader Chris Michalak as New CEO to Accelerate Company’s Next Stage of Growth

PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virgin Pulse, the leading global provider of health and wellbeing solutions, today announced that the company has appointed healthcare, technology, and HR industry leader, Chris Michalak, as its new chief executive officer to lead the company through its next stage of growth. Michalak will also join Virgin Pulse’s board of directors.



A respected CEO and purpose-driven healthcare technology and services leader, Michalak brings deep knowledge of the rapid transformation taking place in healthcare and more than two decades of leadership experience spanning strategy, corporate development, operations, and talent development. His industry expertise and network, successful M&A experience, and proven record of diversifying and expanding into adjacent growth markets will allow Virgin Pulse to further accelerate its Homebase for Health® strategy.

“The past 18 months have highlighted the critical need for employers and their people to proactively engage with their health and effectively utilize their benefits to ensure better health outcomes,” said Michalak. “As the global health and wellbeing market leader, Virgin Pulse has a significant opportunity to shape a better future for healthcare. I am humbled and honored to lead the company at such a pivotal time and look forward to building on Virgin Pulse’s momentum and solid foundation to create that future. I am particularly excited to help employers, health plans, government organizations, and higher education reimagine health, wellbeing, benefits and healthcare through the lens of Homebase for Health.”

As Virgin Pulse’s CEO, Michalak will lead the company’s growth initiatives and advance its position as a world-class employer, partner, and innovator with a mission to change lives for good through its Homebase for Health. Homebase for Health unifies, simplifies and personalizes member health and wellbeing while providing Virgin Pulse’s clients with a one-stop shop for managing and orchestrating third-party benefits and solutions and streamlining contracting, procurement, eligibility, reporting and billing.

Michalak joins Virgin Pulse from global benefits and payroll provider Alight Solutions, where as CEO, he led the company through significant growth while achieving consistently high client satisfaction and retention rates. During his tenure, Alight more than tripled its revenue growth rate, successfully integrated six acquisitions, and was certified as a Great Place to Work. Michalak was also recognized for his leadership in Software Report’s Top 50 Tech Services CEOs of 2020.

Prior to Alight Solutions, Michalak served as global chief commercial officer at Aon Hewitt, where he led global sales and accounts strategy and managed U.S. sales and accounts functions. He also led Aon Hewitt's global Client Promise initiative, which established a clear set of commitments to all clients and put in place a methodology for assessing the company's performance to ensure it met or exceeded client expectations. Michalak also previously served as CEO of global HR consulting firm, Buck Consultants.

About Virgin Pulse

Virgin Pulse is the global leader and premier provider of digital health and wellbeing SaaS solutions and services focused on driving health outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. Featuring the industry’s only true Homebase for Health® that unifies and simplifies the health journey, Virgin Pulse fuses high-tech, high-touch, predictive analytics, AI, and data to support clients and members across the entire health, wellbeing, and benefits lifecycle — from screening and risk assessment to activation, behavior change, and the adoption of sustainable, healthy habits to benefits navigation, condition management, gaps in care closure, and digital therapeutics guidance. Today, 14 million+ users in more than 190 countries rely on Virgin Pulse’s digital and live solutions to change their lives — and businesses — for good. To learn more, visit VirginPulse.com and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Inquiries, please contact: Press@virginpulse.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f07e36f6-5b9e-4fe1-a86d-8482720e2c33