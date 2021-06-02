Zyter and Ceiba Healthcare Sign Go To Market Agreement

Rockville, Maryland, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyter, Inc., a leading digital health and IoT-enablement platform, announced today it has formed a strategic collaboration with Ceiba Healthcare, London, United Kingdom, a virtual healthcare technology and services company. Under the terms of the master services agreement entered into, both companies will be able to access and promote each other’s solutions to their respective customer bases worldwide.

Zyter’s digital health platform for clinical collaboration helps providers deliver quality care to patients through solutions that span telehealth and virtual visits, home health, and remote patient monitoring. Ceiba customers using the company’s eClinics Platform will now have access to Zyter’s communication, collaboration and integration platform as well as its telehealth and remote patient monitoring solutions. In return, Zyter will be able to access Ceiba’s tele-ICU application from within its digital health platform resulting in Ceiba products and solutions being rolled out into hospitals in which Zyter operates.

“Zyter continues to expand its reach, bringing our digital health platform to a wider customer base,” said Sanjay Govil, founder and CEO of Zyter, Inc. “We look forward to working in partnership with Ceiba Healthcare on complimentary opportunities moving forward.”

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, many healthcare organizations were struggling with a shortage of skilled ICU nurses, lack of integration between medical devices and clinical information systems, real-time data access, as well as budgetary restrictions. An integrated digital health solution that includes tele-ICU capabilities can help alleviate these challenges by improving efficiencies and anytime, anywhere data access as well as lowering costs through better care team collaboration, appointment scheduling, and equipment utilization.

The integrated Zyter and Ceiba Healthcare tele-ICU solution will be able to access and consolidate data from devices connected to intensive care unit beds located at medical facilities anywhere in the world. Patient data is monitored from a central location using a web-based desktop application and/or a secure mobile application. When a device alerts there has been a change in the patient’s vital signs, doctors and nurses at the central facility are able to seamlessly collaborate with nurses and physicians via video and chat at the local ICU. Most importantly, in addition to significant cost and labor efficiencies, this distributed care model maintains the quality of care delivered to patients.

Ceiba’s tele-ICU solution will be integrated into Zyter’s digital health platform through an application programming interface (API) and will appear as a separate tab within the Zyter dashboard. Over the next few months, the companies will continue to work together on joint development projects, as well as coordinated sales and marketing activities.

About Ceiba Healthcare

CEIBA Healthcare is the first and only company to offer a Fully Integrated Tele Health Solution with a decentralized mHealth platform. Ceiba technology transforms hospitals in achieving limitless medical device integration irrespective of brand and real time patient data monitoring. With digital ICU beds, hospitals can provide full telehealth solutions and achieve efficiencies saving time and money while providing better patient care. Ceiba combines medical device integration (via Ceiba’s proprietary IoMT technology) with real time patient surveillance, telemedicine/virtual ICU, advanced alarm management, predictive AI based analytics into an end-to-end single enterprise solution to drive better patient safety, clinical outcomes, and provider workflow. Ceiba’s 4 main product lines are eConnect, eClinics, Dr. ICU and ZeqAI. For more information, please visit www.ceiba-healthcare.com.

About Zyter, Inc.

Zyter delivers a wide range of cloud-based, software as a service (SaaS) digital health products for providers, payers and patients that span telehealth, home health and remote patient monitoring, as well as care, utilization and population health management. In 2021, Zyter acquired Casenet®, LLC and together the two company’s products are used to manage healthcare for 11% of the U.S. population. Zyter’s products improve clinical operations and patient outcomes while reducing healthcare costs by enhancing interoperability, communication and collaboration. The company’s 5G-ready platform also supports IoT/smart technology and thermal imaging solutions. In 2020, the company won more than 50 awards for its products including Best Health Care and Medical Innovation as well as Company Innovation of the Year. In 2021, the company won an award as The Most Innovative Digital Health Startup. Founded in 2017, the privately-held company is based in Rockville, Md. For more information, please visit www.Zyter.com.

Zyter Media Contact:

Michael E. Donner

Chief Marketing Officer

Zyter, Inc.

Press@Zyter.com

