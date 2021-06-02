Emergia Inc. Announces Filing of Its Q1 Financial Statements and MD&A

English French

MONTREAL, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (CSE: EMER) Emergia Inc. (the “Corporation” or “EMERGIA”) announces that it has filed Monday, at the end of the day, its Q1-2021 financial statements, ‎Management’s Discussion & Analysis and the related certifications for the period ended March 31st, 2021. The Corporation is pleased to announce that the failing-to-file cease trade order has been revoked and that Emergia’s stock has resumed its trading on the CSE.



“We are proud to announce that the Corporation has started its “financial turnaround”, as Emergia considerably reduced its quarterly loss to $153,412 in Q1-2021, compared to $1,019,081 in Q1-2020”, said Henri Petit, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation. In fact, it is the first time since 2018 that the quarterly loss is under $1M, the second lowest one being the Q1-2020, aforementioned. “I am now confident that this is the year where Emergia’s business plan will start bringing success, generating profits and growth in the upcoming years for the Corporation” added Henri Petit.

ABOUT EMERGIA INC.

EMERGIA operates mainly in Canada in the development, acquisition and management of multi-purpose real estate, including retail, multi-residential, industrial, and office buildings as well as land for future development. The Corporation’s investment platform is based on an integrated, agile and efficient develop-to-own strategy that enables EMERGIA to benefit from development profits and the value-add while securing stable long-term returns.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All information and statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking information. Such statements and information may be identified by words such as “about”, “approximately”, “may”, “believes”, “expects”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, “plan”, “predict”, “potential”, “project”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “continue” or similar words or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements pertaining to the expected acquisitions and expected completion of such acquisitions, the business strategy and plans, and objectives of or involving the Corporation. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Corporation, including expectations and assumptions concerning satisfaction of all conditions of closing of potential acquisitions, the receipt of required approvals and the availability of capital resources. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Corporation’s financial condition, the real estate industry, and society as a whole, the market for the common shares, volatility of market price for common shares and other risks generally attributable to the business of the Corporation. For additional information with respect to risks and uncertainties, refer to the annual MD&A of the Corporation for the year ended December 31, 2020 and to the other periodic filings that the Corporation has made and may make in the future with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada, all of which are available under the Corporation’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE CORPORATION AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE CORPORATION MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION.