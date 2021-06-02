Credmark Partners with API3 Ahead of Innovative IDO

Singapore, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credmark, a decentralized risk modeling platform, announced its partnership with oracle company API3. This partnership will be an additional, substantial step forward with regards to Credmark’s mission of providing data integrity and institutional grade risk tools for retail users.

Credmark is focused on addressing data interpretation issues within DeFi and building retail focused risk tools on top of its transparent, provable data layer. Thanks to this value proposition, it recently completed a $5.5 million raise with advisors from Moody’s, FICO, Bancor, and Coinbase.

"Credmark's platform will address some of the most critical issues in DeFi: data integrity and risk modelling. API3 is passionate about improving the openness and accessibility of the ecosystem, and we really value the important work Credmark is doing towards this." – Dave Connor, BD Lead, API3.

“Managing risk is the cornerstone to accelerate credibility, acceptance, and business continuity. Credmark will provide this rapidly emerging retail user as well as defi product providers a marketplace of risk models to easily calibrate and manage their optimal portfolio. We believe that this service is crucial in order to scale the ecosystem and have a chance of competing with centralized alternatives.” - Serge Ugarte, advisor, Credmark.

The project also plans to implement a completely unique token launch strategy, a Liquidity Swap Drop, that takes advantage of the new features of Uniswap V3. By leveraging the mechanics used to maximize capital efficiency on V3, Credmark seeks to innovate the IDO with an implementation of their own risk models to mitigate downside risk on its native token, CMK. Additionally, Credmark plans to release a Uniswap V3 portfolio management tool for retail users which will utilize their own proprietary risk models.

About Credmark

Originally a crypto credit data company, Credmark’s novel platform addresses data integrity issues in DeFi by aggregating and normalizing data. The team has identified a way to provide high integrity, institutional grade risk tools to retail users. The CMK token will be used to govern network parameters, incentivize model developers and other contributors, and secure the system via staking lockups.



Media Contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com

Content Disclaimer:

The above review statements are those of the sponsor (Source of content) and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position or views of the content publisher. The content distribution company is therefore not responsible for the content and its authenticity and legal standing of the above subject matter. Each individual is required to exercise its content when making a purchase from the above offer. The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Editorial merit of this content is subject to news publisher and its downstream partners. Consult an expert advisor/health and professional advisor before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling as mentioned in the above as source. The content publisher and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.

DISCLAIMER of Liability . IN NO EVENT SHALL OUR PR COMPANY BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE TO YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFITS OR LOST OPPORTUNITIES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES IN ADVANCE AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION UPON WHICH ANY SUCH CLAIM IS BASED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OF THE CONTENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AUDIO, PHOTOGRAPHS, AND VIDEOS, OR OF THE ACCURACY, RELIABILITY, OR LEGALITY OF ANY STATEMENT MADE IN OR OMITTED FROM ANY advertisement, sponsorship, endorsement, testimonial, opinion, or other product-related or service-related statement or review appearing in the Websites or in ANY post or article distributed via the Websites.







