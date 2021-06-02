UNCLE Credit Union Launches Alkami’s Award-Winning Digital Banking Platform

LIVERMORE, Calif., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCLE Credit Union, serving four counties in the eastern region of the San Francisco Bay Area and the Central Valley, partnered with Alkami Technology, Inc. to deliver a new and enhanced digital banking experience to its 30,000 members. Built for security, speed and extensibility, Alkami’s award-winning digital banking platform provides for easy completion of nearly all banking tasks via desktop, tablet, mobile, chat and voice. A unified interface synchronized across all devices allows members to view and access multiple accounts under a single login.



“Our priority was to provide an innovative solution that would make it simple and convenient for members to take care of everyday banking needs, but would also give them a powerful tool for better management of their overall financial lives and well-being,” said Dean Lam, Vice President of UNCLE Credit Union’s Digital Banking Division, established in 2020. “Along with an intuitive interface, the new platform offers members important insight into their complete financial health, and helps them to improve decision-making and planning for a brighter outlook.”

With expanded functionality and greater customization, the new platform enables members to streamline their banking activities, from getting paid and paying bills, to budgeting and moving money. Features include customized notifications, face recognition, touch ID, educational content, and a free, instant comprehensive credit score analysis, full credit report monitoring, and personalized offers of credit. A fully-hosted intelligence solution provides analytics, targeted marketing, dashboards and reporting.

“An ongoing investment in advanced technologies is imperative for any financial cooperative in the current economic climate, and it has been an integral part of both our growth strategy, and our focus on outstanding service,” said James Fisher, Chief Technology Officer at UNCLE Credit Union. “With the upgrade, we are providing a state-of-the-art digital banking platform that is not only efficient and easy for our members to use, but can seamlessly integrate third party applications to support the new products and services our members want. Moreover, its highly scalable architecture will allow for improved efficiencies as our user base and membership continue to grow.”

The new platform was successfully launched to retail banking members and business banking members on April 27, 2021. Within the first three weeks, UNCLE had an adoption rate of over 50 percent for their new desktop platform and mobile app.

About UNCLE Credit Union

Established in 1957, UNCLE Credit Union is a $600+ million, full-service financial institution serving approximately 30,000 members. The organization offers the benefits of credit union membership with a full array of financial services to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties. UNCLE has five financial centers and one sales office located in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Central Valley, as well as 5,600 branches and more than 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs available through participation in the CO-OP Shared Branching Network. In addition, members have access to a wide spectrum of online and mobile banking services. UNCLE Credit Union is renowned for its community involvement, professional and personalized service, and unwavering commitment to helping members achieve their financial goals. To learn more, visit www.unclecu.org.

CONTACT: Jennifer Hall

408.406.6251

jh@stonemediaconsulting.com