BELSHIPS ASA : MANDATORY NOTIFICATION OF TRADE

Kontrari AS and Kontrazi AS, which are closely associated with board member Frode Teigen, has today acquired a total of 353,108 shares in Belships ASA at a price of NOK 10.1574 per share. Following this transaction, Kontrari AS and Kontrazi AS holds 101,352,352 and 32,500,000 shares in the company, respectively, corresponding to a total of 133,852,352 shares (53.93%).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

Kontrari AS- PDMR notification Kontrazi AS - PDMR notification