DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 MAY 2021

Rueil Malmaisom Cede, FRANCE

French public limited company (société anonyme)

with a share capital of €1,492,200,000.00

Registered office : 1, cours Ferdinand de Lesseps

92500 Rueil-Malmaison – France

552 037 806 RCS Nanterre

www.vinci.com

 

DISCLOSURE

OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL

AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

AS OF 31 MAY 2021

 

 

Total number of shares596,880,000
Theoretical number of voting rights
(including treasury stock)		596,880,000
Number of voting rights (excluding treasury stock)572,349,613

 

