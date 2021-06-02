Centraleyes Welcomes Co-Founder of Optiv, Dan Burns, to Its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SaaS-based cyber risk management platform provider Centraleyes is pleased to announce the latest addition to its leadership team. Dan Burns has joined the company’s Board of Directors, bringing over 25 years of experience in exceptional business, technology, cyber security and risk management to Centraleyes.



As a co-founder of Accuvant, Burns created a visionary company, working with nearly half of the Fortune 500 and driving $740 million in revenue. As CEO, Burns and Blackstone merged Accuvant and Fishnet Security to create Optiv Security, one of the largest security solutions integrators in the world, supporting over 7,500 clients and commanding over billions of dollars in revenues.

Mr. Burns said: “I am excited to join the board of directors for Centraleyes. This is a highly accomplished and talented group of cyber security leaders addressing a massive need in our space - GRC. They are approaching things much differently than the traditional ISV’s in this space, the market needs a refreshing change and Centraleyes is it. I will help Yair and his team accelerate growth by reaching as many clients as possible.”

Centraleyes CEO Yair Solow commented: “Dan’s addition to the Centraleyes board is a huge milestone and vote of confidence in the company. With his extensive cyber security experience, Dan brings vision and guidance right in time for the high pace growth rate we are on. We are thrilled to have another amazing leader join our journey to creating the greatest GRC platform on earth.”

Board member Oleg Movchan added: “The addition of Dan Burns to the Centraleyes board supports the company's ongoing expansion. I am certain that Dan will play a significant part in Centraleye's exciting journey towards their positioning as an industry leading cyber risk and compliance solution provider.”

About Centraleyes

Centraleyes is an advanced cloud-based (GRC) integrated cyber risk management platform. Centraleyes gives organizations the unparalleled ability to automate and orchestrate their entire cyber risk and compliance processes in a single pane of glass. The platform addresses three primary use cases of internal risk and compliance , supply chain and vendor risk and executive reporting . Centraleyes provides an exceptional ability to quantify and mitigate cyber risks in a dynamic and effective way, utilizing smart surveys and questionnaires, live threat intelligence feeds and automated remediation planning. Organizations that deploy Centraleyes, save time and resources while increasing their cyber resilience. It is truly cyber risk management reimagined.