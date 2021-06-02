Wrapmate Now Supports Over 3,000 Unique Vehicles Through its Online Platform

Denver, CO, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Until two months ago, it wasn’t possible for customers to purchase vehicle graphics online through an ecommerce experience. In March, Wrapmate released the first-ever digital platform empowering customers to do exactly that and more. With a new product that’s reshaping the graphics industry and the customer experience within it, Wrapmate has built a revolutionary platform allowing customers to compare pricing options for different wrap sizes on their exact vehicle year, make and model, then pay for their design online and start the process of bringing their graphics project to life.

Today, Wrapmate’s platform reaches another major milestone by surpassing 3,000 unique vehicles in its system. Vehicle graphics customers can choose their exact vehicle from over 25 different vehicle brands spanning over 20 years on wrapmate.com. Wrapmate supports all generations of the quintessential work vehicle such as the Ford Transit, Ram 1500, and all their various trims. In addition, customers interested in getting decals or color changes on their personal vehicle can search from a sea of other supported options such as Porsche, Tesla, Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes to name a few.

Customers can not only select a design package that fits their needs and their exact vehicle make and model, but also know how much their project will cost instantly. By modifying the size of the desired graphics, customers will see the price of their project adjust in real-time, allowing customers to find the best vehicle wrap options for their budget while seeing how the preferred design will look on their vehicle.

“We are so proud to support over 3,000 vehicles today,” says Jake Lozow, COO of Wrapmate. While we can wrap any vehicle whether it is on our website or not, we work everyday to offer pricing options to match any customer budget on all popular vehicles online. We will continue working to reach that goal, but today 3,000 vehicles online is something we are very proud of.”

Customers interested in getting vehicle graphics of any size or price point can head over to wrapmate.com to look up their exact year, make and model, then view their pricing & design size options prior to purchase.

About Wrapmate

Wrapmate is an end-to-end digital platform for business owners and consumers to get their graphics projects designed, printed and installed. Utilizing Wrapmate’s advanced technologies, customers can visualize and transact on vehicle graphics simply and seamlessly. Additionally, Wrapmate supports a nationwide network of over 1,000 certified graphics professionals known as Wrapmate Pros, providing them with local customer projects and software to help manage their business.

