Questex’s Fierce Pharma Celebrates the Frontline Innovators and Influential Leaders in Pharma Marketing and Advertising, Announces the 2021 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Program

NEW YORK, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join Questex ’s Fierce Pharma on September 29, 2021 as the life science industry honors the most compelling, influential and innovative pharma companies and their agencies at the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards. The awards program celebrates the innovators and leaders that are making a difference and meeting the global health challenges of today and tomorrow. The live awards program takes place during the Digital Pharma East Conference at the Philadelphia Convention Center September 28-30, 2021 and will include a gala dinner and awards ceremony on the evening of September 29. Last year’s honorees included Bayer, Sanofi Genzyme, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck and Samsung Biologics.



Paul Miller, CEO, Questex said, “We are excited to host the live awards program and bring together the life sciences marketing community at Digital Pharma East. The Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards gala dinner will gather the industry's elite to celebrate the pharma companies and their agencies that have produced thought-provoking, innovative and compelling campaigns across a wide range of media.”

The call for submissions is now open through July 9, 2021. The 2021 list of categories has been expanded to include the industry’s ever-changing trends. Categories this year include: Online Video or Film, Medical Conference or Event Marketing, Public Relations Campaign, New Brand Launch and Multicultural Campaign. And to reflect the innovative efforts that brought information, help and hope during the pandemic, a new category for this year is the COVID-19 pandemic-related campaign. See the full list of categories . The awards are based on creativity, strategy, audience impact, social good, innovation and effectiveness. The submissions will be reviewed and voted on by a hand selected panel of judges who are some of the most innovative thinkers in pharma marketing and advertising today. The judges will determine which companies beat regulation challenges and produced outstanding work. Finalists will be announced in mid-August, 2021.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and its restrictions forced pharma marketers to dig deep to get the job done,” added Tracy Staton, Editor-in-Chief of Life Sciences and Healthcare. “We’re excited to gather and honor the people who managed to produce innovative campaigns and reach their audiences despite all the hurdles they faced.”

The Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards program highlights industry leaders that are making a difference. To make a nomination for the awards program, click here .

Confirmed sponsors to date include DeepIntent and Doximity.

