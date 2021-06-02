English French

Paris, June 2nd, 2021

Natixis communication

Further to exchanges with regulatory authorities relating to the proposed sale by Natixis IM of its stake in H 2 O AM, Natixis IM and H 2 O AM are working towards amending the proposed transaction with a view to completing the unwinding of their partnership while ensuring an orderly transition in the interest of H 2 O AM investors. The market will be kept informed of the new timetable.

About Natixis

Natixis is a French multinational financial services firm specialized in asset & wealth management, corporate & investment banking, insurance and payments. A subsidiary of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France through its two retail banking networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne, Natixis counts over 16,000 employees across 36 countries. Its clients include corporations, financial institutions, sovereign and supranational organizations, as well as the customers of Groupe BPCE’s networks. Listed on the Paris stock exchange, Natixis has a solid financial base with a CET1 capital under Basel 3(1) of €12.3 billion, a Basel 3 CET1 Ratio(1) of 11.6% and quality long-term ratings (Standard & Poor’s: A+ / Moody’s: A1 / Fitch Ratings: A+).

(1) Based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - without phase-in

Figures as at 31 March 2021

Press contacts:

Daniel Wilson

+33 1 58 19 10 40

daniel.wilson@natixis.com Sonia Dilouya

+33 1 58 32 01 03

sonia.dilouya@natixis.com Vanessa Stephan

+33 1 58 19 34 16

vanessa.stephan@natixis.com

www.natixis.com

Our information is certified with blockchain technology.

Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com.

Attachment