Boon Industries Retains Integrity Media for Investor Relations and Corporate Communication

SACRAMENTO, CA, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Boon Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK:BNOW) (“Boon” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has retained veteran agency Integrity Media to manage its Investor Relations and Corporate Communication.



Integrity Media has over two decades working in public markets in the U.S. and Canada and is led by its Founder & President, Kurt Divich, a veteran author and public relations specialist. One of the premier financial copywriters in the industry, Divich is twice published in fiction and non-fiction. Mr. Divich has consulted and provided Investor Relations services to public companies ranging the gamut from industry leaders and American icons like Smith & Wesson to emerging market disruptors like Boon Industries.

“Integrity Media is well-known for superior, proactive communication and for positioning themselves as an advocate for shareholders,” stated Justin Gonzalez, CEO, Boon Industries. “In our interviews with Mr. Divich we recognized quickly that he brings to Boon experience, relationships, writing expertise and a perpetual desire to provide our investors with as much transparency as possible.”

“It is a privilege to join the talented Boon Industries team and to help guide the communication plan and shareholder interaction. Effective immediately, we are working on a long-term press release calendar to celebrate the Company’s present and future achievements and to report on the workings of the Company as well as a current Investor Presentation,” stated Divich. “It is very clear to me that Boon has two major potential catalysts vis-à-vis the acceptance of its Form 10, and EPA approval of its outstanding DiOx+ product.

“I’m eager to tell that story as those moments arrive and to help effectively communicate the Boon opportunity to the investing public, the brokerage community, and the media,” added Divich.

About Boon Industries

Boon Industries, Inc (OTC:BNOW) is an innovative bioscience company delivering environmentally safe products to benefit people and the planet. At the core of Boon’s product offering is DiOx+, a Chlorine Dioxide Disinfectant Sterilizer. Chlorine Dioxide has been approved by OSHA, FDA, EPA, CDC, USDA, and DOT. DiOx+ kills 99.9999% of harmful pathogens without dangerous toxic exposure to the user or the environment. The proprietary chemical formulas and processes behind DiOx+ make it ideal for sterilization of mission critical, high value medical equipment and disinfecting air and surfaces in laboratory and hospital environments. DiOx+ helps protect agricultural crops from disease, is used in water treatment plants, and helps reduce operational costs in warehousing, distribution centers and ecommerce support facilities. The introduction of DiOx+ to the U.S. market follows 10+ years of Chlorine Dioxide usage in global markets driven by Boon’s CEO Justin Gonzalez. DiOx+ delivers on Boon’s promise to provide the most effective, affordable solutions without sacrificing health and safety. DiOx+ is produced at Boon’s manufacturing facility and corporate headquarters in Grass Valley, California.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Please note that from time to time the Company may post new information at its website boonindustries.com, or via its current social media accounts below:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/boon-industries

Twitter: https://twitter.com/boonindustries

Company Contact

Boon Industries, Inc.

www.boonindustries.com

admin@boonindustries.com

Investor Relations & Financial Media

Integrity Media Inc.

team@integritymedia.com

Toll Free: (888) 216-3595