English French

Paris, June 2nd, 2021

Dominique Garnier appointed Director at Natixis

The Natixis Board of Directors met on May 28th, 2021 and appointed as Director Dominique Garnier, Chief Executive Officer of Banque Populaire Alsace Lorraine Champagne, to succeed Alain Condaminas.

Dominique Garnier began his career in 1983 at Banque Populaire Anjou Vendée. After a period of secondment within the General Inspection of Groupe Banque Populaire between 1992 and 1994, he joined the Banque Populaire Anjou Vendée Management Committee. In 2001 he worked on the creation of Banque Populaire Atlantique and in 2002 was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the bank.

In 2008, he became Deputy Head of Strategy for Banque Fédérale des Banques Populaires. With the creation of Groupe BPCE in 2009, he was appointed Head of Coordination for Commercial Banking and became a member of the BPCE Executive Committee.

He was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Banque Populaire du Sud-Ouest in 2010, and then Chief Executive Officer of Banque Populaire Aquitaine Centre Atlantique in November 2011. In December 2018, Dominique Garnier was appointed to the General Management Committee of BPCE in charge of managing the project to integrate the Factoring, Sureties & Guarantees, Leasing, Consumer Finance and Securities Services businesses then, from April 2019, in charge of Solutions and Financial Expertise. In May 2021, Dominique Garnier was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Banque Populaire Alsace Lorraine Champagne.

About Natixis

Natixis is a French multinational financial services firm specialized in asset & wealth management, corporate & investment banking, insurance and payments. A subsidiary of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France through its two retail banking networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne, Natixis counts over 16,000 employees across 36 countries. Its clients include corporations, financial institutions, sovereign and supranational organizations, as well as the customers of Groupe BPCE’s networks. Listed on the Paris stock exchange, Natixis has a solid financial base with a CET1 capital under Basel 3(1) of €12.3 billion, a Basel 3 CET1 Ratio(1) of 11.6% and quality long-term ratings (Standard & Poor’s: A+ / Moody’s: A1 / Fitch Ratings: A+).

(1) Based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - without phase-in

Figures as at 31 March 2021

Press contacts:

Daniel Wilson

+33 1 58 19 10 40

daniel.wilson@natixis.com Sonia Dilouya

+33 1 58 32 01 03

sonia.dilouya@natixis.com Vanessa Stephan

+33 1 58 19 34 16

vanessa.stephan@natixis.com

www.natixis.com

Our information is certified with blockchain technology.

Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com.

Attachment