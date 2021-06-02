Sprout Social releases Messenger API support for Instagram to customers

CHICAGO, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Messaging has become a permanent fixture in people’s social media experience—on Facebook’s family of apps alone, people send more than 100 billion messages each day. With that high volume of messages, it is increasingly important for businesses to have a streamlined way to identify and engage with their audience. To support that need, today, Sprout Social —an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software—announced it is rolling out Messenger API support for Instagram to customers in phases over the coming months. This functionality adds to Sprout’s already robust integration with Instagram by enabling businesses to access a holistic view of their incoming messages in one centralized inbox and easily organize and prioritize messages from their Instagram customers and audience.



A recent study revealed that 80% of consumers expect brands and companies with a social media presence to interact with their customers in meaningful ways. By bringing Instagram messaging into the Sprout platform, customers can leverage existing team workflows within one platform, so they never miss key opportunities to connect with their audience.

“We are delighted that Sprout Social is expanding access to Instagram messaging for its customers. The Messenger API for Instagram will now enable businesses to connect with customers on their preferred messaging channel, while integrating existing tools and data to drive business outcomes,” said Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, VP of Platform Partnerships at Messenger.

“Instagram messaging is one of Sprout’s most requested features and enabling access for all of our customers will undoubtedly pave the way for more efficient, and impactful, workflows,” said Andrew Caravella, VP, Global Partnerships at Sprout Social. “We’re always happy when we can bring meaningful updates to the Sprout platform and are pleased we were able to partner closely with Facebook on this release.”

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to more than 28,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout’s unified platform integrates the power of social throughout every aspect of a business and enables social leaders at every level to extract valuable data and insights that drive their business forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn. Learn more at sproutsocial.com.

