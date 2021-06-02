Reputation Adds Messenger API Support for Instagram

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation , the global leader in reputation experience management, today announced that it will be among the first Customer Experience vendors to integrate Messenger’s new Messenger API support for Instagram into its platform. As a close Facebook partner, Reputation participated in Beta to use the updated Messenger API, enabling the addition of Instagram messaging as another data source in its recently-launched Messaging product, which gives clients one central inbox from which to engage with customers across multiple messaging channels in order to capture leads and provide fast support.



Instagram has quickly become a go-to channel for brands when driving brand awareness and customer engagement, lead generation and, in some cases, direct to customer sales. As a result, it is now a significant source of unsolicited customer feedback. According to Instagram , 90% of users follow at least one business account. Consumers are also using Instagram messaging to ask questions and gather more information about a business, making it a critical part of the customer experience. Through this enhanced API, Reputation is making it easier for businesses to respond to customers that use this channel as a direct form of feedback.

“We are delighted that Reputation is launching Instagram support in its Messaging product. The Messenger API for Instagram is now available for all developers who make it possible for brands to improve and enhance messaging experiences with customers,” said Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, VP of Platform Partnerships at Messenger. “By integrating the Messenger API for Instagram, businesses and developers can effectively scale messaging workflows to better own the customer experience and build more authentic relationships.”

According to a recent study conducted by Forrester on behalf of Reputation , marketing and CX decision makers typically collect customer feedback data from an average of six touchpoints, with social media and messengers being two of the most common. However, 42% of decision makers struggle to make sense of the data that is collected. With yet another key messaging source now accessible from the Reputation platform, decision makers and their teams can respond to customer messages from one place at scale, which will help them capture more revenue-driving opportunities and form insights to spur future business growth.

“Businesses have been wanting to consolidate their social customer care efforts for years. The recent launch of our Messaging product was a big step toward addressing that need, and now we’re adding in another important customer communication channel with Instagram,” said Pranav Desai, Senior Vice President, Product at Reputation. “Our clients already use Instagram to showcase everything from vehicles to apartments and more, so the ability to easily manage Instagram messages from customers in the Reputation platform will help clients capture more leads from their marketing efforts and speed up support response times.”

Access to Instagram messaging is now available to Reputation clients via the Messaging product. To learn more about Messaging, please visit reputation.com/products/messaging/ .

