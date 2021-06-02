Antimony Market Size to Reach USD 3.10 Billion in 2028 | Easy Availability of Antimony and Rapid Industrialization are Significant Factors Influencing Market Growth, says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global antimony market size is projected to reach USD 3.10 Billion in 2028 and register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Easy affordability, rising demand for lead-acid batteries, and increasing usage in electronics products are some other key factors driving market growth.

Manufacture of antimony trioxide is done using stibnite ores (antimony trisulfide) or as a by-product of lead smelting. China, South Africa, Russia are some of the major countries producing a bulk amount of antimony trioxide. The inorganic compounds of antimony trioxide are used as a pigment to create other antimony products; antimony trioxide also plays a major role as a catalyst in the chemicals industry. Antimony trioxide is used as a flocculant in the preparation of titanium dioxide. Glass and ceramic manufactures use antimony trioxide as an improver; it is also used as a remover of degasser (bubbles) and as a fining agent.

The global antimony market is projected to remain in highly competitive. Increasing demand for alimony, technological advancements in industrial applications, and higher diversification in antimony usage in certain products are some key factors expected to open up more lucrative opportunities for major players operating in the market during the forecast period.

In July 2020, United States Antimony Corporation announced the launch of private placement to accelerate development of the Los Juarez Gold and Silver project. The Company had made it a strategy to use the net proceeds of the offering to accelerate the production of gold and silver from the Los Juarez deposit and for working capital purposes.

Based on product type, the global antimony market is segmented into antimony trioxide, alloys, metal ingot, antimony pentoxide, and others. Antimony trioxide is also known as antimony oxide, and is the most widely produced and used compound of elemental antimony. Antimony trioxide is majorly used as flame retardant in plastics, adhesives, rubber, fiberglass, and paper.

Europe accounted for a significantly large share in the global antimony market revenue in 2020. Stringent government regulations and fire-resistance attributes of antimony, and rising demand for safer products and materials for use in a range of products and industries is expected to continue to drive market growth.

Key players operating in the antimony market are Mandalay Resources Ltd., Belmont Metals Inc., AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, United States Antimony Corporation, Lamber Metals International, Village Main Reef Ltd., Amspec Chemical Corporation, Recylex, Tri-Star Resources, and NYACOL Nano Technologies.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the market based on application, product type, end-use, and region:

Application Outlook $1 Lead Acid Batteries Flame Retardants Plastic Additives Glass & Ceramics Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2018–2028) Antimony Trioxide Alloys Metal Ingot Antimony Pentoxide Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2018–2028) Automotive Chemical Electrical Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Russia UK Germany France Italy Spain BENELUX Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



