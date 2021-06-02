Professional Community Management Selected to Manage The Oaks Calabasas Community

Foothill Ranch, CA, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Community Management (PCM), an Associa® company, was recently selected to manage the prestigious community, The Oaks Calabasas.

Situated in the Calabasas suburbs near downtown Los Angeles, The Oaks Calabasas, which is comprised of 500 single-family homes, is the ideal residential location for luxury living. The private, double-gated community features a community center, fitness studios, tennis courts, and an Olympic-size swimming pool. Onsite staff includes 24/7 security and a specialty concierge. Residents also enjoy proximal access to the Santa Monica Mountains and the San Fernando Valley, as well as a hub of entertainment, dining, and shopping options in Calabasas, making it one of the most popular residential areas in Southern California.

“The Oaks Calabasas has truly captured the essence of California living, and our team is excited to bring our expertise and value-added services to continue to elevate the resident experience to those who call this premier community home, “stated Erin baker, PCM chief client officer. “We are proud to have been chosen as the trusted managing agent, and we look forward to partnering with the community’s board of directors to achieve their long-term vision.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

