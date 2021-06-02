Proactive news headlines including Sigma Lithium Resources, Royal Road Minerals, Western Magnesium and Marvel Discovery

New York , June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Binovi Technologies Corp (CVE:VISN) (OTCQB:BNVIF) eyeing US$25.2 billion education technology opportunity for its vision platform click here
- AgraFlora Organics International Inc (CSE:AGRA) (FRA:PU31) (OTCPINK:AGFAF) says first wholesale crop at Delta greenhouse on track for processing and sale at the end of summer click here
- Sigma Lithium Resources' PEA shows Phase 2 expansion at Brazil project could double its value to US$844 million click here
- Recruiter.com Inc (OTCQB:RCRT) CEO Evan Sohn to talk predictive Recruiter Index survey on CNBC's 'The Exchange,' and Yahoo FInance Live click here
- ME2C Environmental (OTCQB:MEEC) inks debt repayment deal with Alterna Capital Partners click here
- Royal Road Minerals Limited (CVE:RYR) (OTCMKTS:RRDMF) (FRA:RLU) picks up drilling permits for its Guintär-Niverengo project in Colombia click here
- CO2 GRO Inc (CVE:GROW) (OTCQB:BLONF) (FRA:4021) says partner to market and support its CO2 Delivery Solutions technology in Mexico's protected agriculture market click here
- GlobeX Data Ltd (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) to be featured on 'Data Privacy Minute' on WABC's Larry Kudlow radio show as part of 19-month marketing campaign click here
- Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd (CVE:CSX) (OTCMKTS:CLGPF) opens ordering program for SMART Seeder MAX click here
- PlantX Life Inc (CSE:VEGA) (OTCQB:PLXTF) (FRA:WNT1) appoints mountain bike athlete Rémy Métailler as a company ambassador click here
- Amryt Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:AMYT) (LON:AMYT) gets FDA approval for new drug application click here
- BetterLife Pharma Inc (CSE:BETR) (OTCQB:BETRF) (FRA:NPAU) welcomes The Conscious Fund founder Henri Sant-Cassia to its board of directors click here
- Western Magnesium Corporation (CVE:WMG) (OTCMKTS:MLYF) speeds up its production timelines with completion of reactor click here
- Renforth Resources Inc (CSE:RFR) (OTCPINK:RFHRF) (FRA:9RR) begins maiden drill program at Malartic West click here
- Vicinity Motor Corp (CVE:VMC) (OTCQX:BUSXF) (FRA:6LG) announces entry into medium duty truck market with development of fully electric Class 3 vehicle click here
- Planet 13 Holdings Inc (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQB:PLNHF) positioned to build consumption lounge with passage of landmark Bill 341 in Nevada click here
- Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) (OTC:BRGGD) turbocharges its US casino game operations with US$30M Wild Streak acquisition click here
- Medallion Resources Ltd (CVE:MDL) (OTCQB:MLLOF) (FRA:MRDN) successfully separates and purifies two high-value rare earth elements from monazite click here
- Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR) (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (FRA:G3U) promotes Sandra Daycock to CFO and Fernando Cornejo to COO click here
- Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc (TSE:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF) (FRA:JAM1) says Health Canada has accepted its NDS for REDUVO for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting click here
- Viscount Mining Corp (CVE:VML) (OTCQB:VLMGF) (FRA:7VM) encouraged by drill progress at its Kate silver deposit in Colorado click here
- Marvel Discovery Corp (CVE:MARV) (OTCPINK:IMTFF) (FRA:O4T) reveals grab samples of up to 24.3 g/t gold at its Blackfly Gold Project click here
- Nomad Royalty Company Ltd (TSE:NSR) (OTCQX:NSRXF) (FRA:IRLB) completes Caserones mine royalty acquisition; announces share consolidation click here
- Fury Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:FURY) (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) (FRA:AUN) identifies 'numerous high quality' exploration targets at Eau Claire project, Quebec click here
- Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BYRN) (CSE:BYRN) files for potential C$50M public offering to build up working capital click here
- Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (TSE:DN) (OTCQX:DLTNF) partner receives five new retail cannabis store licences click here
- Cloud DX Inc (CVE:CDX) extends contract with Canadian health authority click here
- Ready Set Gold Corp (CSE:RDY) (OTCPINK:RDYFF) (FRA:0MZ) appoints financial executive Darren Collins to its board and audit committee click here
- O3 Mining Inc (CVE:OIII) (OTCQX:OIIIF) issues first ESG report amid changing industry practices click here
- MegumaGold (CSE:NSAU) (OTCMKTS:NSAUF) (FRA:2CM2) names Fred Tejada new interim CEO as Regan Isenor resigns click here
- Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) (OTCQB:XXMMF) hires consultants Masse Environmental and Ecoscape Environmental to advance Kenville gold mine project click here
- KULR Technology Group Inc (OTCQB:KULR) to uplist to the NYSE American exchange on June 7 click here
About Proactive
With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.
Proactive’s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.
Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.
• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy
• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com