Stanford Equipment Launches Ecommerce Website

Dallas, Texas, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanford Equipment, a commercial kitchen equipment company and sister company of Stanford Sonoma proudly announces the launch of Stanford Equipment ecommerce website.

The site features refrigeration; cooking; food holding, prep, and warming equipment; plus washing tables and sinks.

Stanford Equipment distinguishes itself with a trusted in-house team of former restaurant owners, designers, and contractors with decades of experience. Installation and training are offered with all equipment sold. Stanford Equipment has many large national accounts and are able to service them even better now with the ecommerce site.

“We have been eager to provide an ecommerce option for our customers,” says Trinity Hall, President of Stanford Sonoma. “Our new website offers that and more. It affords a robust yet streamlined experience for those seeking high grade commercial kitchen equipment.”

The new easy-to-use ecommerce site helps customers improve their restaurant efficiency with superior equipment, and offers quality customer service, including fast quotes and support for all the equipment Stanford carries.

About Stanford Equipment

Stanford Equipment is a sister company of Stanford Sonoma offering a wide range of commercial kitchen and restaurant equipment. Stanford Equipment delivers strength, durability, and flexibility of stainless steel products to many different foodservice operations. Stanford Equipment provides leadership in the commercial kitchen and restaurant equipment industry, supplying custom-built stainless steel commercial kitchen equipment to restaurants, hotels, schools/universities, public service venues, and food processing facilities across the United States. Our in-house design team employs Solid works and AutoCAD to help bring client visions to reality while our equipment team outfits client kitchens with best-in-class commercial restaurant equipment.

About Stanford Sonoma, LLC

Dallas, Texas-based Stanford Sonoma is a private, family-owned custom manufacturer of stainless steel and millwork fabrications. Since 2017, Stanford Sonoma has expanded its custom solution offerings to service a variety of sectors including restaurants, healthcare, education, and retail. The firm currently serves 375 clients and has produced more than 1,600 hand-crafted solutions for businesses across the U.S. In addition, Stanford Sonoma custom manufactures 100% all-natural premium hardwood barbecue pellets free of oils, binders, chemicals, and preservatives. In 2018, the office of the U.S. Secretary of Defense formally recognized Stanford Sonoma as a certified Patriotic Employer for supporting their employee’s participation in America’s National Guard and Reserve Force.





