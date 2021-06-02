Netcompany - Final transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Company announcement
No. 13/2021

                                                                                                             2 June 2021

Final transactions in connection with share buyback programme
On 6 May 2021, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 50m and a maximum of 125,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of meeting Netcompany’s future commitments under its LTIP programmes (RSU). The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).  The share buyback programme was set to end no later than 2 June 2021.

Today, Netcompany announces the final transactions carried out under the current share buyback programme.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 27 May 2021 to 2 June 2021:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price, DKKTransaction value, DKK
27-05-20212,700702.721,897,344
28-05-20213,000703.712,111,130
31-05-20213,200710.262,272,832
01-06-20213,100715.742,218,794
02-06-20213,100709.142,198,334
Accumulated for the period15,100-10,698,434
Accumulated under the programme74,700-49,999,035

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Netcompany owns a total of 974.513 treasury shares corresponding to 1.95% of the total share capital.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO
+45 51 19 32 24

Tine K. Boye, General Counsel
+45 24 91 75 33

