Element Global, Inc. (ELGL) Announces Signing MOU With Bioforce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (BFNH)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Global, Inc. (OTC: ELGL) announces that it has entered into Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Bioforce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCPink:BFNH). This MOU contemplates a proposed transaction between the entities that provides for BFNH to acquire all of the assets controlled by ELGL. The closing of the transaction is subject to due diligence and the execution of a definitive agreement. The parties anticipate closing the transaction as soon as possible.



Merle Ferguson, CEO, Bioforce Nanosciences Holdings states, “We are pleased with the opportunity to build our Company by combining with ELGL, and utilizing BFNH’s public platform to expand on financing capabilities and market performances. We look forward to an expeditious closing.”

For further information about this release, contact Richard Kaiser, 757-306-6090, info@bioforceeclipse, yes@yesinternational, www.yesinternational.com and www.bioforceeclipse.com and www.elementglobal.com .

About Element Global, Inc.

Element Global, Inc. (ELGL: OTC) is a publicly traded holding company with business interests in mining, renewable energy, technology, sports and media. Its mission is to assemble a group of world class companies that complement each other with the ability to capitalize on both domestic and international opportunities in these sectors and beyond. As new energy and smart digital technologies converge globally, ELGL is positioned to be a leading holding company and positioned to deliver on the global demand in these markets- https://elementglobal.com/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and may not come to fruition. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement including statements that list numbers and dates.