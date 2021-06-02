Corcoran Global Living Welcomes Inland Empire’s Cal American Homes in Further Southern California Expansion

Los Angeles, CA, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcoran Global Living, an affiliate of The Corcoran Group, announced it has welcomed Cal American Homes as part of its ongoing growth in connecting destination communities, and independent brokerages throughout the western United States. Adding more than 50 associates and three new offices, Corcoran Global Living has further empowered its client service and reach in Southern California. Remarkable first year growth catapulted Corcoran Global Living to the 26th position in the nation, based upon closed sales volume, according to RISMedia's 2021 Power Broker Report (1). The company now has nearly 1,800 associates across 50 offices, and annual combined sales volume over $6.5 billion.

"I’m delighted to welcome Jessie and all his associates to the team at Corcoran Global Living. He has an energetic passion for growth that aligns perfectly with our culture, our vision, and our ideals at CGL,” commented Michael Mahon, CEO and Founder of Corcoran Global Living. “We’ve been a force for positive change in the industry, and are setting a new bar for service, experience, and a commitment of excellence to expand our culture of positive change within the communities we call home. When talented, likeminded people come together – as we have in uniting so many independent brokerages, independent teams, and top real estate professionals across California and Nevada – our success is unstoppable.”

This latest expansion broadens Corcoran Global Living’s presence into San Gabriel Valley, Pomona Valley, and Inland Empire regions of Los Angeles and San Bernardino Counties. Known as the home to some of the most popular and active markets in the State of California, this latest merger of talent demonstrates Corcoran Global Living’s strategy of establishing a network of brokerage offices and associates in support of making a difference within our communities, while equally expanding the firm’s referral network of many of the most popular destination communities along the West Coast. “In 2020, we placed more than 800 referrals involving our customers and CGL associates, and in 2021, we are experiencing volumes near double for servicing customers moving to and from the destination communities represented by our Corcoran Global Living associates”, stated Noriko Williams, Vice President of Relocation Services for Corcoran Global Living.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join this amazing group of people,” commented Jessie Rodriguez, Owner of Cal American Homes and now Partner and District Manager at Corcoran Global Living. “The vision, collaboration, services and tools that CGL is providing is unlike anything I’ve seen in the industry. The vision and leadership make all the difference, and I couldn’t be happier for our agents and our clients to get to experience all that we are now able to offer.”

Corcoran Global Living’s impact across the West Coast is expansive. Along the Interstate 15 corridor from San Diego through Temecula Valley and into San Bernardino, as well as California’s Highway 101 coastal route through Los Angeles and up to San Francisco, Marin, Sonoma and further north to Humboldt County, Corcoran Global Living continues to connect the dots on the map across California in establishing a culture of empowerment. All of this comes on the heels of a recent launch in the Las Vegas market, the announcement of an office in Beverly Hills, and much more planned for the second half of this year.

About Corcoran Global Living

Founded on the principle of putting people first, Corcoran Global Living, an affiliate of The Corcoran Group, serves the California and Nevada markets with 50 strategically located offices in Northern California, Southern California and Reno/Lake Tahoe. Corcoran Global Living is well positioned to provide exceptional service to its very loyal customer base, with more than 1,800 dedicated, professional agents and gross annual sales over $6.5 billion. Known for making a positive difference in the communities in which associates and staff live, the Corcoran Global Living organization is poised for exponential expansion to service clients in additional markets and communities throughout the United States. From luxury homes and income properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Global Living has the experience, insight, and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranGL.com.

