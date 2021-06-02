Parcel Pending by Quadient’s Package Room System Helps Multifamily Communities Provide Safe, Secure Package Pick-up for Residents 24/7

IRVINE, Calif., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parcel Pending by Quadient, North America’s leading provider of smart locker solutions for residential, commercial, retail, and university properties, unveiled its enhanced package room system today. Designed to address the package management needs of multifamily communities of all sizes, the package room functions either as a stand-alone system or as an extension to lockers. It enables multifamily communities to securely receive packages of any size and provides a safe way for residents to retrieve their standard and oversize packages 24/7.



Consumers are shopping online more than ever before. In fact, e-commerce experienced 10 years of growth in the first three months of 2020 and online sales (as a share of total sales) are expected to increase by 25% over the next 5 years.

“With an improved installation process and security features, our package rooms help to solve the package management needs of both small and large multifamily properties,” explained Lori A. Torres, CEO of Parcel Pending by Quadient. “For small properties with limited space, our package room provides a cost-effective way to manage resident packages. And for large properties, package rooms complement the indoor and outdoor locker towers by providing a secure space for oversize packages.”

The way it works is simple. Couriers deliver packages directly into the package room using their unique access code. Residents are then automatically notified that their packages have arrived via email and/or text, and they are provided a unique access code for entry once they arrive at the package room. Residents quickly and easily retrieve their package(s) at their convenience and without having to come into contact with anyone.

“Residents enjoy our package room because they can safely pick up their online orders and goods at their convenience without having to worry about package theft,” continued Torres. “Meanwhile, property managers love the package room because it saves them valuable staff time, resources and space while also boosting resident satisfaction. There’s also added peace of mind knowing that the package room is monitored and that access is controlled 24/7. It truly is a win-win for all.”

Package Room Benefits and Features

Flexibility : Secure storage for space-constrained properties or locker overflow.

: Secure storage for space-constrained properties or locker overflow. Security: Provides controlled and monitored access to package room to reduce package theft.

Provides controlled and monitored access to package room to reduce package theft. Enhanced Video Surveillance: Cloud-based video surveillance captures images of both recipients and packages, with access logs to maintain security and accountability.

Cloud-based video surveillance captures images of both recipients and packages, with access logs to maintain security and accountability. Streamlined Delivery: Couriers deliver packages directly to the package room using their unique access code.

Couriers deliver packages directly to the package room using their unique access code. Monitored Access: Residents receive a unique access code to enter and retrieve their package(s).

Residents receive a unique access code to enter and retrieve their package(s). Accepts Oversize Deliveries: Fit most package sizes and types – including oversize deliveries like workout equipment, bicycles, and more.

Fit most package sizes and types – including oversize deliveries like workout equipment, bicycles, and more. Advanced: Flexible API allows seamless integration with property management software systems.

Flexible API allows seamless integration with property management software systems. Adaptable: Operates as a standalone solution or augments an existing smart locker system.

Operates as a standalone solution or augments an existing smart locker system. Saves Valuable Staff Time and Resources: By eliminating the need to sort and handle packages, multifamily properties save up to 24 hours of staff time each week.

By eliminating the need to sort and handle packages, multifamily properties save up to 24 hours of staff time each week. Boosts Resident Renewals and Satisfaction: Package rooms have helped drive increased renewals by as much as 40% by providing convenient, on-demand resident package access along with US-based 24/7 customer service.

To learn more about Parcel Pending’s package rooms, visit www.parcelpending.com.

About Parcel Pending by Quadient

Parcel Pending by Quadient is the leading provider of smart locker solutions for residential, commercial, retail, and university properties in the United States and Canada. With as many as 4 million packages successfully delivered monthly, Parcel Pending by Quadient offers a wide range of solutions that ensure the simple and secure delivery and retrieval of packages and online orders. With the strength of its combined power, reach, and offerings, Parcel Pending by Quadient provides state-of-the-art solutions and world-class customer service to solve the last-mile delivery challenge.

To learn more, visit parcelpending.com .

