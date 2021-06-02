UMH PROPERTIES, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN NAREIT’S REITWEEK: 2021 VIRTUAL INVESTOR CONFERENCE

FREEHOLD, NJ, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) today announced that Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, Anna T. Chew, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Eugene W. Landy, Chairman of the Board, are scheduled to participate in Nareit’s REITweek: 2021 Virtual Investor Conference.

UMH’s senior management team is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

In order to access UMH’s live presentation at the designated time and on-demand, please register on the REITweek website prior to the conference using the following link: https://reit.cventevents.com/event/9ac7b1ee-9a29-4267-90e9-9084f 9 18d0f0/summary . Presentation materials will also be available at the Company’s website at www.umh.reit .

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 127 manufactured home communities with approximately 24,000 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama and South Carolina. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

Contact: Nelli Madden

732-577-4062

