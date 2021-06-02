Dyne Therapeutics Announces Chief Scientific Officer Transition

- Co-founder Romesh Subramanian, Ph.D., stepping down as chief scientific officer and will serve as an advisor after leading successful R&D and pipeline-building efforts -



- Oxana Beskrovnaya, Ph.D., appointed CSO -

WALTHAM, Mass., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced that Romesh Subramanian, Ph.D. has chosen to step down as chief scientific officer for personal reasons and will continue to serve as an advisor to Dyne. Concurrently, Oxana Beskrovnaya, Ph.D., who has served as Dyne’s senior vice president, head of research since January 2020, has been appointed CSO.

“In co-founding Dyne, Romesh laid the foundation of our efforts to advance modern oligonucleotide therapies that can be effectively delivered to muscle and ultimately transform the lives of people living with serious genetically driven diseases. We are grateful for his many contributions that have helped us build our pipeline, now on the cusp of entering the clinic, and are pleased that he will remain a part of the Dyne family as an advisor,” said Joshua Brumm, Dyne’s president and chief executive officer. “I’m very excited to have Oxana step into her new role and build on the impressive work she’s led since joining us early last year. She has been instrumental in enhancing our scientific expertise, attracting top talent to our research team and progressing our programs for patients in need.”

“It has been a great privilege to be part of Dyne and to have accomplished significant milestones – from designing our innovative FORCE™ platform, to generating validating preclinical data, and to now be driving three promising programs toward the clinic,” said Dr. Subramanian. “For my family and me, this is the right time to step down as CSO of Dyne, and I am pleased that Oxana is well-positioned to take our programs forward. Dyne has an exciting platform and a very strong team in place. I look forward to seeing our continued progress and supporting the company in any way that I can.”

Prior to joining Dyne, Dr. Beskrovnaya served as head of musculoskeletal and renal research in Sanofi’s rare disease and neurological unit, advancing a pipeline of drug candidates using multiple therapeutic modalities, including nucleic acids, proteins and small molecules. She is the author of numerous patents, invited reviews, editorials, book chapters and original research articles in major scientific journals. Dr. Beskrovnaya received her Ph.D. in genetics from Moscow Genetics Institute, followed by postdoctoral fellowship training in neuromuscular diseases at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute at the University of Iowa.

“I joined Dyne because of the tremendous opportunity we have to build the world’s leading muscle disease company. I’m honored to lead this team and continue the important work ahead of us to deliver new therapeutic options for patients,” said Dr. Beskrovnaya.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is building a leading muscle disease company dedicated to advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases. With its proprietary FORCE™ platform, Dyne is developing modern oligonucleotide therapeutics that are designed to overcome limitations in delivery to muscle tissue seen with other approaches. Dyne’s broad portfolio of therapeutic candidates for serious muscle diseases includes programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). For more information, please visit https://www.dyne-tx.com/, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding Dyne’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans, objectives of management, the submission of investigational new drug applications and commencement of clinical development and the sufficiency of its cash resources, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “should,” or “would,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Dyne may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the identification and development of product candidates, including the conduct of research activities and the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; uncertainties as to the availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing of and Dyne’s ability to submit investigational new drug applications; whether results from preclinical studies will be predictive of the results of later preclinical studies and clinical trials; uncertainties related to Dyne’s ability to obtain sufficient cash resources to fund the Company’s foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements for the anticipated periods; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Dyne’s business and operations; as well as the risks and uncertainties identified in Dyne’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s most recent Form 10-Q and in subsequent filings Dyne may make with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Dyne’s views as of the date of this press release. Dyne anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Dyne may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Dyne’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

