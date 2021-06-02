nCino Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

First Quarter Total Revenues of $62.4M, up 39% year-over-year

First Quarter Subscription Revenues of $51.0M, up 47% year-over-year

WILMINGTON, N.C., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended April 30, 2021.

“We are very pleased with the strong start to the year, reflecting a solid sales quarter and ending with yet another record pipeline for the Company,” said Pierre Naudé, CEO of nCino. “We saw particular strength internationally, including signing our first German bank, as well as closing a commercial deal with one of Canada's top five banks. In addition to our strong sales momentum, we continued to innovate this quarter by introducing new solutions and product enhancements across the nCino Bank Operating System® as part of our Spring Release. Our emphasis on data, machine learning and analytics in our platform roadmap aligns with financial institutions’ need to differentiate based on insights and personalization. This is just one of the trends driving the digital transformation of financial services, and nCino is excited to be leading this effort around the globe.”

Financial Highlights

Revenues : Total revenues for the first quarter were $62.4 million, a 39% increase from $44.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Subscription revenues for the first quarter were $51.0 million, up from $34.8 million one year ago, an increase of 47%.

: Total revenues for the first quarter were $62.4 million, a 39% increase from $44.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Subscription revenues for the first quarter were $51.0 million, up from $34.8 million one year ago, an increase of 47%. Loss from Operations : GAAP loss from operations in the first quarter was ($15.5) million compared to ($4.3) million in the same quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP operating loss in the quarter was ($4.3) million compared to ($2.4) million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

: GAAP loss from operations in the first quarter was ($15.5) million compared to ($4.3) million in the same quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP operating loss in the quarter was ($4.3) million compared to ($2.4) million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Net Loss Attributable to nCino : GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the first quarter was ($15.0) million compared to ($4.8) million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the first quarter was ($3.9) million compared to ($2.9) million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

: GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the first quarter was ($15.0) million compared to ($4.8) million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the first quarter was ($3.9) million compared to ($2.9) million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Net Loss Attributable to nCino per Share : GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the first quarter was ($0.16) per share compared to ($0.06) per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the first quarter was ($0.04) per share compared to ($0.04) per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

: GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the first quarter was ($0.16) per share compared to ($0.06) per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the first quarter was ($0.04) per share compared to ($0.04) per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Cash: Cash and cash equivalents were $386.5 million as of April 30, 2021.



Recent Business Highlights

Signed a new Commercial Banking deal with a top five Canadian bank.

Signed our first customer in Germany, Hamburg Commercial Bank, which will use nCino’s Commercial Banking Solution to simplify and automate existing financing processes and better serve its clients.

Customers are now live across three continents on Automated Spreading, part of our nCino IQ (nIQ) analytics platform.

Increased innovation across the platform, including introducing our nIQ Commercial Pricing and Profitability solution to early adopters and launching a no-touch experience for unsecured retail loans.

Hosted our annual nSight User Conference, a virtual experience with 2,200 registered attendees representing more than 350 customers and partner companies from 24 countries.



Financial Outlook

nCino is providing guidance for its second quarter ending July 31, 2021 as follows:

Total revenues between $63 million and $64 million.

Subscription revenues between $51.5 million and $52.5 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss between ($5.5) million and ($6.5) million.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share of ($0.05) to ($0.06).

nCino is providing guidance for its fiscal year 2022 ending January 31, 2022 as follows:

Total revenues between $258 million and $260 million.

Subscription revenues between $212.5 million and $214.5 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss between ($22.5) million and ($24.5) million.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share of ($0.21) to ($0.23).

Conference Call

nCino will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET today to discuss its financial results and outlook with the investment community. The conference call will be available via live webcast and replay at the Investor Relations section of nCino’s website: https://investor.ncino.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single digital platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,200 financial institutions globally, whose assets range in size from $30 million to more than $2 trillion. For more information, visit: www.ncino.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about nCino's financial and operating results, which include statements regarding nCino’s future performance, outlook, and guidance, the assumptions underlying those statements, the benefits from the use of nCino’s solutions, our strategies, and general business conditions. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions and the negatives thereof. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to risks associated with (i) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact to the financial services industry, the impact on general economic conditions and the impact of government responses, restrictions, and actions; (ii) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to our customers’ or their clients' data; (iii) the accuracy of management’s assumptions and estimates; (iv) our ability to attract new customers and succeed in having current customers expand their use of our solution; (v) competitive factors, including pricing pressures, consolidation among competitors, entry of new competitors, the launch of new products and marketing initiatives by our competitors, and difficulty securing rights to access or integrate with third party products or data used by our customers; (vi) the rate of adoption of our newer solutions and the results of our efforts to sustain or expand the use and adoption of our more established solutions; (vii) fluctuation of our results of operations, which may make period-to-period comparisons less meaningful; (viii) our ability to manage our growth effectively including expanding outside of the United States; (ix) adverse changes in our relationship with Salesforce; (x) our ability to successfully acquire new companies and/or integrate acquisitions into our existing organization; (xi) the loss of one or more customers, particularly any of our larger customers, or a reduction in the number of users our customers purchase access and use rights for; (xii) system unavailability, system performance problems, or loss of data due to disruptions or other problems with our computing infrastructure or the infrastructure we rely on that is operated by third parties; (xiii) our ability to maintain our corporate culture and attract and retain highly skilled employees; (xiv) adverse changes in the financial services industry, including as a result of customer consolidation; (xv) adverse changes in economic, regulatory, or market conditions; and (xvi) the outcome and impact of legal proceedings and related fees and expenses.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino’s business and financial results are included in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at www.ncino.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.

nCino, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

January 31, 2021 April 30, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 371,425 $ 386,515 Accounts receivable, net 55,517 56,228 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, current portion, net 4,864 5,033 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,425 9,404 Total current assets 442,231 457,180 Property and equipment, net 29,943 35,058 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net — 10,665 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, noncurrent, net 10,191 10,296 Goodwill 57,149 57,325 Intangible assets, net 23,137 22,352 Other long-term assets 750 889 Total assets $ 563,401 $ 593,765 Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,634 $ 4,382 Accounts payable, related parties 4,363 4,842 Accrued commissions 12,500 3,943 Construction liability, current portion — 5,097 Other accrued expenses 7,527 7,557 Deferred rent, current portion 203 — Deferred revenue, current portion 89,141 110,071 Financing obligation, current portion 324 337 Operating lease liabilities, current portion — 2,540 Total current liabilities 115,692 138,769 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent — 9,771 Deferred income taxes, noncurrent 368 429 Deferred rent, noncurrent 1,486 — Deferred revenue, noncurrent 946 168 Financing obligation, noncurrent 15,939 15,847 Construction liability, noncurrent — 675 Total liabilities 134,431 165,659 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable non-controlling interest 3,791 3,065 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 47 48 Additional paid-in capital 585,956 601,034 Accumulated other comprehensive income 240 161 Accumulated deficit (161,064 ) (176,202 ) Total stockholders’ equity 425,179 425,041 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders’ equity $ 563,401 $ 593,765

nCino, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended April 30, 2020 2021 Revenues Subscription $ 34,831 $ 51,033 Professional services 9,881 11,322 Total revenues 44,712 62,355 Cost of revenues Subscription1 10,099 14,946 Professional services1 8,767 11,353 Total cost of revenues 18,866 26,299 Gross profit 25,846 36,056 Gross margin % 58 58 Operating expenses Sales and marketing1 12,226 18,425 Research and development1 10,965 17,425 General and administrative1 6,926 15,680 Total operating expenses 30,117 51,530 Loss from operations (4,271 ) (15,474 ) Non-operating income (expense) Interest income 156 57 Interest expense — (268 ) Other income (expense), net (520 ) 267 Loss before income tax expense (4,635 ) (15,418 ) Income tax expense 197 187 Net loss (4,832 ) (15,605 ) Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (176 ) (467 ) Adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest 113 (130 ) Net loss attributable to nCino, Inc. $ (4,769 ) $ (15,008 ) Net loss per share attributable to nCino, Inc.: Basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.16 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 81,560,762 94,402,265

1Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended April 30, 2020 2021 Cost of subscription revenues $ 61 $ 285 Cost of professional services revenues 266 1,332 Sales and marketing 315 1,753 Research and development 309 1,543 General and administrative 100 2,151 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 1,051 $ 7,064

nCino, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended April 30, 2020 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss attributable to nCino, Inc. $ (4,769 ) $ (15,008 ) Net loss and adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (63 ) (597 ) Net loss (4,832 ) (15,605 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,743 2,095 Non-cash operating lease costs — 589 Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts 1,333 1,312 Stock-based compensation 1,051 7,064 Deferred income taxes 30 62 Provision for (recovery of) bad debt 167 (12 ) Net foreign currency gains — (566 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (9,463 ) (192 ) Accounts receivable, related parties 6,395 — Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts (2,436 ) (1,493 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 238 1,076 Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities (4,774 ) (6,029 ) Accounts payable, related parties 362 478 Deferred rent (31 ) — Deferred revenue 18,630 19,411 Deferred revenue, related parties 16 — Operating lease liabilities — (632 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 8,429 7,558 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (1,075 ) (522 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,075 ) (522 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments of deferred costs (233 ) — Exercise of stock options 122 7,885 Principal payments on financing obligation — (79 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (111 ) 7,806 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 611 437 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 7,854 15,279 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 91,184 371,425 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 99,038 $ 386,704 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period: Cash and cash equivalents $ 99,038 $ 386,515 Restricted cash included in other long-term assets — 189 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 99,038 $ 386,704

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In nCino’s public disclosures, nCino has provided non-GAAP measures, which are measurements of financial performance that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. In addition to its GAAP measures, nCino uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing our financial results. For the reasons set forth below, nCino believes that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding our operating results, evaluating our future prospects, comparing our financial results across accounting periods, and comparing our financial results to our peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses. nCino excludes stock-based compensation expenses primarily because they are non-cash expenses that nCino excludes from our internal management reporting processes. nCino’s management also finds it useful to exclude these expenses when they assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Moreover, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use, nCino believes excluding stock-based compensation expenses allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies.

Amortization of Purchased Intangibles. nCino incurs amortization expense for purchased intangible assets in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Because these costs have already been incurred, cannot be recovered, are non-cash, and are affected by the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations, nCino excludes these expenses for our internal management reporting processes. nCino’s management also finds it useful to exclude these charges when assessing the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Although nCino excludes amortization expense for purchased intangibles from these non-GAAP measures, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

Antitrust related fees and expenses. nCino excludes fees and expenses related to the government antitrust investigation and related civil action disclosed in our SEC filings as we do not believe these matters relate to the operating business and their exclusion from non-GAAP operating expenses will facilitate a more meaningful explanation of operating results and comparisons with prior period results.



There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by nCino’s management about which items are adjusted to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures. nCino compensates for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing GAAP measures in its public disclosures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. nCino encourages investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business, and to view our non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables below.

nCino, Inc.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended April 30, 2020 2021 GAAP total revenues $ 44,712 $ 62,355 GAAP cost of subscription revenues $ 10,099 $ 14,946 Amortization expense - developed technology (369 ) (396 ) Stock-based compensation (61 ) (285 ) Non-GAAP cost of subscription revenues $ 9,669 $ 14,265 GAAP cost of professional services revenues $ 8,767 $ 11,353 Stock-based compensation (266 ) (1,332 ) Non-GAAP cost of professional services revenues $ 8,501 $ 10,021 GAAP gross profit $ 25,846 $ 36,056 Amortization expense - developed technology 369 396 Stock-based compensation 327 1,617 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 26,542 $ 38,069 Non-GAAP gross margin % 59 % 61 % GAAP sales & marketing expense $ 12,226 $ 18,425 Amortization expense - customer relationships (417 ) (418 ) Stock-based compensation (315 ) (1,753 ) Non-GAAP sales & marketing expense $ 11,494 $ 16,254 GAAP research & development expense $ 10,965 $ 17,425 Stock-based compensation (309 ) (1,543 ) Non-GAAP research & development expense $ 10,656 $ 15,882 GAAP general & administrative expense $ 6,926 $ 15,680 Amortization expense - trademarks (10 ) — Stock-based compensation (100 ) (2,151 ) Antitrust related fees and expenses — (3,263 ) Non-GAAP general & administrative expense $ 6,816 $ 10,266 GAAP loss from operations $ (4,271 ) $ (15,474 ) Amortization expense - developed technology 369 396 Amortization expense - customer relationships 417 418 Amortization expense - trademarks 10 — Stock-based compensation 1,051 7,064 Antitrust related fees and expenses — 3,263 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (2,424 ) $ (4,333 ) Non-GAAP operating margin (5 )% (7 )% GAAP net loss attributable to nCino $ (4,769 ) $ (15,008 ) Amortization expense - developed technology 369 396 Amortization expense - customer relationships 417 418 Amortization expense - trademarks 10 — Stock-based compensation 1,051 7,064 Antitrust related fees and expenses — 3,263 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino $ (2,922 ) $ (3,867 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 81,560,762 94,402,265 GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share $ (0.06 ) $ (0.16 ) Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.04 ) Free cash flow Net cash provided by operating activities $ 8,429 $ 7,558 Purchases of property and equipment (1,075 ) (522 ) Free cash flow $ 7,354 $ 7,036 Principal payments on financing obligation1 — (79 ) Free cash flow less principal payments on financing obligation $ 7,354 $ 6,957

1These amounts represent the non-interest component of payments towards financing obligations for facilities.

