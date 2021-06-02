Barfresh to Present at the LD Micro Virtual Invitational XI Conference

LOS ANGELES, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Barfresh”) (OTCQB: BRFH), a manufacturer of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, today announced that Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, will present at the LD Micro Virtual Invitational XI Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET.



About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for restaurant chains and the foodservice industry. The company's proprietary, patented system uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients that deliver freshly made frozen beverages that are quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. Barfresh has an exclusive distribution partnership with the leading food distributor in North America. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com.

