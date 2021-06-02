Energy Globe – The World Award for Sustainability presents the best environmental solutions from 187 Countries for our future

| Source: Energy Globe Foundation Energy Globe Foundation

Altmünster, AUSTRIA

VIENNA, Austria, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental protection and circular economy are the determinative topics for the future of our planet. These topics offer besides the creation of a livable future also great possibilities for economic development and successful business models in accordance with consumers and nature.

It is about time to create a global co-operation with access to innovative and sustainable projects, to introduce the best technologies and to establish optimal forms of financing.

This is the common goal of Global Chamber Platform and Energy Globe, today’s most renowned environmental prize that presents all winners of 187 participating countries, but also the nominees and category winners of the Energy Globe World Award on Saturday, June 5 2021, the global UN World Environment Day.

The Energy Globe World Awards will be announced by:

• Streaming of the Energy Globe World Award at www.energyglobe.info on June 5 at 5 pm (Central European Summer Time - UTC/GMT +2h)

• also on www.energyglobe.info:        

- project details about nominees and winners.
- all national Energy Globe winners, videos included.

Facts:
• Energy Globe - The World Award for Sustainability is the most renowned environmental prize worldwide.
• Energy Globe has been awarded annually since 2000.
• Each year, between 2,000 and 3,000 environmental projects are submitted from almost every country of our world.
• The awardings are taking place every year on a national basis in all participating countries as well as in the form of the Energy Globe World Award.
• Maneka Gandhi, former Indian environmental minister, is the chairwoman of the jury.

PARTNERS of this unique event are:
UNIDO • BMK, Austria • CLUB of ROME • ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA • GLOBAL CHAMBER Platform • National Institutions.

Initiator and Founder of the Energy Globe, Wolfgang Neumann: "There are already best practice solutions for almost every environmental problem we have! To present, exchange & communicate these solutions to a global audience is the GOAL OF THE ENERGY GLOBE. Therefor we invite you to submit your projects and ideas, to network with the leading initiators for sustainability worldwide and to become part of the solution."

www.energyglobe.info

www.instagram.com/energyglobe/          www.facebook.com/energyglobe        www.youtube.com/user/energyglobe01

Attachments

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: 
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0adb99a-1217-49a2-81d5-f24a871ffa2c

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b636866-1edd-4b11-984d-a6918e1a55db
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ff6d087-ed40-4d75-b6d5-668ec8918efb
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/281f1c44-c70b-48c4-9030-edf4e9786c1d
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2367ba6b-2796-4732-9097-5fda531ceddb

 

        




    

        

            
                        

                EnergyGlobe_MNR1_PressPicture1
                
            
            
                        

                EnergyGlobe_MNR1_PressPicture2
                
            
            
                        

                EnergyGlobe_MNR1_PressPicture3
                
            
            
                        

                EnergyGlobe_MNR1_PressPicture4
                
            
                
                            

                    
                                

                    
                    
                

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Energy Globe
                            
                            
                                Sustainability
                            
                            
                                UNIDO
                            
                            
                                Global Chamber Platform
                            
                            
                                Energy
                            
                            
                                Environmental Protection
                            
                            
                                Environmental Solutions
                            
                            
                                technology
                            

                


                

                    
Attachments

                    

                                
                                    
                                        EnergyGlobeWorldFinalists2020.pdf
                                    
                                    
                                
                                
                                    
                                        Energy Globe 2020_Facts.pdf
                                    
                                    
                                

                    

                


        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data