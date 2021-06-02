Uniti Group Inc. to Present at the Nareit 2021 REITweek Investor Conference

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its President, Chief Executive Officer, Kenny Gunderman, is scheduled to participate at the Nareit 2021 REITweek Investor Conference. The presentation is scheduled for 11:00 AM ET on June 8, 2021.



You may access a live webcast of the virtual event on Uniti’s website at www.uniti.com under the Investors tab. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time on Uniti’s website following the presentation.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2021, Uniti owns over 125,000 fiber route miles, approximately 7.0 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

