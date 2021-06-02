Sienna Senior Living Inc. Announces Results From Annual and Special Meeting

MARKHAM, Ontario, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder approval in respect of all resolutions to be voted upon at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 2, 2021 (the "Meeting"). In particular, all nominees listed in the Company's information circular dated April 22, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company. The proxy voting results for each nominee are as follows:
| Nominee
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|No.
|%
|No.
|%
|Dino Chiesa
|16,932,044
|92.32
|1,408,050
|7.68
|Janet Graham
|17,880,701
|97.50
|459,393
|2.50
|Nitin Jain
|18,202,167
|99.25
|137,927
|0.75
|Brian Johnston
|17,781,518
|96.95
|558,576
|3.05
|Paula Jourdain Coleman
|17,893,518
|97.57
|446,576
|2.43
|Jack MacDonald
|17,774,732
|96.92
|565,362
|3.08
|Stephen Sender
|17,752,417
|96.80
|587,677
|3.20
Proxy voting results for all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
ABOUT SIENNA SENIOR LIVING
Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors' living options, including independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 13,000 employees are passionate about helping residents live fully every day. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Karen Hon
Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President
(905) 489-0254
karen.hon@siennaliving.ca
Nancy Webb
Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Marketing
(905) 489-0788
nancy.webb@siennaliving.ca