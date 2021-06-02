Sienna Senior Living Inc. Announces Results From Annual and Special Meeting

MARKHAM, Ontario, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder approval in respect of all resolutions to be voted upon at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 2, 2021 (the "Meeting"). In particular, all nominees listed in the Company's information circular dated April 22, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company. The proxy voting results for each nominee are as follows:



Votes For Votes Withheld No. % No. % Dino Chiesa 16,932,044 92.32 1,408,050 7.68 Janet Graham 17,880,701 97.50 459,393 2.50 Nitin Jain 18,202,167 99.25 137,927 0.75 Brian Johnston 17,781,518 96.95 558,576 3.05 Paula Jourdain Coleman 17,893,518 97.57 446,576 2.43 Jack MacDonald 17,774,732 96.92 565,362 3.08 Stephen Sender 17,752,417 96.80 587,677 3.20

Proxy voting results for all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT SIENNA SENIOR LIVING

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors' living options, including independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 13,000 employees are passionate about helping residents live fully every day. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Karen Hon

Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President

(905) 489-0254

karen.hon@siennaliving.ca

Nancy Webb

Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Marketing

(905) 489-0788

nancy.webb@siennaliving.ca