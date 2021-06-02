Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 9, 2021

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecolab Inc. CFO Daniel J. Schmechel will address financial analysts virtually at the Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Wednesday, June 9. Ecolab will offer a webcast of Mr. Schmechel’s presentation. Details for the webcast are as follows:



TIME: 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time DATE: Wednesday, June 9, 2021 DURATION: Approximately 30 minutes LOCATION: www.ecolab.com/investor ARCHIVE: A replay of the webcast will be available through June 30, 2021.

To access the webcast, visit the News and Events section of Ecolab’s Investor website at www.ecolab.com/investor and click on the webcast details.



About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $12 billion and more than 44,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

Follow us on LinkedIn @Ecolab, Twitter @Ecolab, Instagram @Ecolab_Inc and Facebook @Ecolab.

Investor Contacts:

Michael Monahan

+1 651 250 2809

Nate Brochmann

+1 651 250 3837

Andrew Hedberg

+1 651 250 2185

June 2, 2021

(ECL-C)