PRESS RELEASE: FIELDCOMM GROUP TO PARTICIPATE IN ACHEMA PULSE AS A VIRTUAL EXHIBITOR AND PRESENTER

Austin, TX, June 02, 2021 - FieldComm Group today announced that they will participate in the 2021 ACHEMA Pulse on June 15-16. As the leading process automation and field communication technologies organization, they will present digitalization initiatives over the course of the two-day virtual event. The following presentations will be available for ticket holders of the event at www.achema.de

FieldComm Group - Digital Transformation in Process Automation

Ted Masters, CEO of FieldComm Group, and Andy Cutchin, Chair of FieldComm Group's Strategic Technology Committee will take you on a whirlwind journey from the process automation technology of today, to the next generation of fully digitized, secure, and user-friendly technologies of tomorrow. Tomorrow will be here sooner than we think and as the center of gravity in process automation communications and integration technology for over 30 years, FieldComm Group is building the technologies of tomorrow .... today!



HART-IP - The Simple Secure and Proven Solution for Ethernet-APL

Users will be faced with a new set of technology adoption decisions as they pursue a path towards process automation digitization. HART is already widely adopted throughout process automation industry and adding Ethernet-APL with HART-IP will provide a path for users to access HART data over Ethernet networks, ultimately achieving floor to cloud connectivity for digital transformation of the process automation industry.



WirelessHART and NE 124

Jonas Berge, Senior Director of Applied Technology and Plantweb for Emerson Automation Solutions shares why WirelessHART as a Wireless Sensor Network (WSN) is a key enabler for Digital Transformation (DX) including IIoT. Register to learn the technical solutions to the criteria in the NAMUR NE124 Wireless Automation Requirements recommendation to help you select the right WSN for your plant.



Plant Floor to Enterprise Device Integration with PA-DIM and FDI

Achim Laubenstein, Director of IIoT Integration Strategies for FieldComm Group and Sean Vincent, Director of Technology Programs bring you the latest innovations of plant integration using Process Automation Device Information Model (PA-DIM) and FDI. Process Automation Device Information Model (PA-DIM) offers device suppliers and host systems a seamless information model of the field device for all layers of the network from factory floor to the cloud. Users gain fieldbus protocol independent access to parameters for Identification, Diagnostics, Process Values, and Configuration for Pressure, Temperature, Flow, Level, Control Actuator/Positioner applications. This Model includes support for the entire product and network lifecycle.



Please visit the FieldComm Group virtual booth at http://go.fieldcommgroup.org/achema21 to register for these exciting presentations to learn more about Ethernet-APL, HART-IP, WirelessHART, PA-DIM and FDI.

