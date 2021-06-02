Early Warning Report News Release

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James Greig has filed an early warning report (the “Report”) regarding his holdings in Cranstown Capital Corp. (the “Issuer”).
As a result of the Issuer becoming a “reporting issuer”, Mr. Greig is disclosing his holdings of 800,000 common shares (the “Shares”) of the Issuer. Mr. Greig owns or controls, directly or indirectly, the Shares, representing 18.8% of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer. Mr. Greig had no ownership of, nor did he exercise control or direction over, any voting or equity securities of the Issuer prior to the acquisition of the Shares.
The Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Greig may increase or reduce his investment in the Issuer according to market conditions or other relevant factors.
For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, which was filed in accordance with applicable securities laws, a copy of which is available under the Issuer’s profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, or may be obtained from Mr. Greig by contacting 778-788-2745.