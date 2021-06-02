Early Warning Report News Release

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toby Pierce has filed an early warning report (the ‎‎“Report”) regarding his holdings in Cranstown Capital Corp‎. (the “Issuer”).



As a result of the Issuer becoming a “reporting issuer”, Mr. Pierce is disclosing his holdings of 1,000,000 common shares (“Shares”) of the Issuer. Mr. Pierce owns or controls, ‎directly or indirectly, ‎‎the Shares, ‎representing 23.5% of all of the issued and outstanding ‎common shares of the Issuer.‎ Mr. Pierce had no ownership of, nor did he exercise control or direction over, any voting or ‎equity securities of the Issuer prior to the acquisition of the Shares.‎

The Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Pierce may increase or reduce his ‎investment in the Issuer according to market conditions or other relevant factors.‎

For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, which was filed in accordance ‎with applicable securities laws, a copy of which is available under the Issuer’s profile on the ‎SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, or may be obtained from Mr. Pierce by contacting 604-653-9718.