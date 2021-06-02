Early Warning Report News Release

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toby Pierce has filed an early warning report (the “Report”) regarding his holdings in Cranstown Capital Corp. (the “Issuer”).
As a result of the Issuer becoming a “reporting issuer”, Mr. Pierce is disclosing his holdings of 1,000,000 common shares (“Shares”) of the Issuer. Mr. Pierce owns or controls, directly or indirectly, the Shares, representing 23.5% of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer. Mr. Pierce had no ownership of, nor did he exercise control or direction over, any voting or equity securities of the Issuer prior to the acquisition of the Shares.
The Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Pierce may increase or reduce his investment in the Issuer according to market conditions or other relevant factors.
For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, which was filed in accordance with applicable securities laws, a copy of which is available under the Issuer’s profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, or may be obtained from Mr. Pierce by contacting 604-653-9718.