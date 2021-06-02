Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

DUBLIN, Ireland and FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV), a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, announced today that Dr. Mark Corrigan and Lisa Dalton have joined the Company’s Board of Directors. In addition, after many years of service Dr. George Talbot has notified the company of his decision not to stand for re-election to the Board of Directors. Dr. Talbot is expected to continue his service on the Board of Directors until the conclusion of his term at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.



Dan Burgess, Chairman of the Nabriva Board of Directors commented, “We are excited to welcome Mark back to the Nabriva Board and are absolutely delighted to welcome Lisa to the Nabriva Board. Mark’s extensive experience in the industry from both a scientific and executive level brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Board. Likewise, the addition of Lisa’s extensive experience in human resources and executive management will be an invaluable asset to the organization. Mr. Burgess added, “On behalf of the entire Board, I would also like to thank Dr. Talbot for his efforts, input and many contributions to Nabriva over the past 12 years.”

Mark Corrigan

Dr. Corrigan is a highly successful pharmaceutical executive with 30 years of industry experience, including roles as CEO, Global R&D Lead and serving on the Boards of other biotech companies. Dr. Corrigan currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Exacis Therapeutics, as well as Co-Founder and Board Member of Tremeau Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dr. Corrigan holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Virginia, as well as an MD from the University of Virginia School of Medicine.

Lisa Dalton

Ms. Dalton is a highly experienced pharmaceutical and biotechnology executive with over 25 years in the industry. Currently Ms. Dalton serves as Chief People Officer at Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (Roche Holdings AG). Prior to joining Spark, Ms. Dalton spent 10 years at Shire plc (now Takeda) in various leadership roles within the Human Resources function.

Ms. Dalton holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from The Pennsylvania State University and a Master of Business Administration in Organizational Behavior Studies from Rutgers University.

About Nabriva Therapeutics plc

Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Nabriva Therapeutics received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for XENLETA® (lefamulin injection, lefamulin tablets), the first systemic pleuromutilin antibiotic for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). Nabriva Therapeutics is also developing CONTEPO™ (fosfomycin) for injection, a potential first-in-class epoxide antibiotic for complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including acute pyelonephritis. Nabriva entered into an exclusive agreement with subsidiaries of Merck & Co. Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA to market, sell and distribute SIVEXTRO® (tedizolid phosphate) in the United States and certain of its territories.

