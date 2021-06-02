EAS Carpenters Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Open House

Duncansville, PA, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters opened the doors today to the recently expanded Training Center in Duncansville, Pennsylvania. In attendance today was Eastern District Vice President William Waterkotte, Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, Jennifer Berrier and Senate President Pro Temp Jake Corman and other Pennsylvania, Maryland, and West Virginia elected officials.

"This investment by our union and our signatory contractors of $3.5 Million is an investment in education and training opportunities in Central PA," said Executive Secretary-Treasurer, William Sproule of the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters.

This facility will now allow for expanded training and apprenticeship opportunities in the State of Pennsylvania. The Carpenters Union already has over 2,400 carpenter apprentices in Pennsylvania alone. The apprenticeship program is a “earn as you learn” education where apprentices are paid for their work and have both in the classroom and on the jobsite experience.

"With this facility, we're going to have the chance to meet the needs of this economy over the next year as we make our way out of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," stated Corman.

The newly renovated training center will provide local workers looking for a career in construction with the ability to be the best skilled, most professional, and safest workforce in the country.

"Right now, more than ever, (apprenticeships) are the most important facet of workforce development, providing on-the-job training, while you're getting classroom education," explained Berrier.

The union has the new training center and is calling on local leaders and schools to educate the public on how this education can help in career development. With debt from higher education becoming more and more of a burden, it is apprenticeships like this that can help the next generation of workers. Waterkotte stated, "If you want to make a living as a Carpenter, you're in the right place with the apprenticeship programs we have here with the Eastern Atlantic States Carpenters."

