Casper Hosts Wyoming’s Largest PRIDE Event

Casper, Wyoming, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wyoming’s largest Pride event, Casper Pride is returning to Casper with five full days of events taking place June 9 – 13, 2021.

“Casper Pride is going to be incredible this year,” said Mallory Pollock, Chairperson for Casper Pride. “Throughout the week, we have various events that will bring individuals together, with the goal of empowering all attendees to leave feeling motivated to continue to make progress and ensure that everyone – no matter what – is supported.”

Casper, a mountain town that sits at the base of Casper Mountain, is in the center of Wyoming and is an easy four-hour drive from Denver, Colorado, Rapid City, South Dakota, and Billings, Montana.

“While we expect to see Wyoming locals at Casper Pride, with our proximity to many mountain west states, we’d love to invite our neighbors from near and far to participate and celebrate with us right here in Casper,” added Pollock.

Casper Pride has 11 events happening over the five-day festival, including live performances, vendors from Wyoming and beyond and support from 32 sponsors, which has doubled from 2019.

The full line-up includes:

Wednesday, June 9 : Taste the Rainbow Community Dinner at Good Food Hub (SOLD OUT)

: Taste the Rainbow Community Dinner at Good Food Hub (SOLD OUT) Thursday, June 10: Pride Open Mic Night at Art 321

Pride Open Mic Night at Art 321 Friday, June 11: Rainbow Collective at Art 321; Art after Dark at Art 321; and Pride After Party, Brews and Burlesque at The Bourgeois Pig

Rainbow Collective at Art 321; Art after Dark at Art 321; and Pride After Party, Brews and Burlesque at The Bourgeois Pig Saturday, June 12: Pride at David Street Station; Pride Drag Show and Co! at Backwards Distilling Company in Mills (SOLD OUT); and Pride Dance at Art 321

Pride at David Street Station; Pride Drag Show and Co! at Backwards Distilling Company in Mills (SOLD OUT); and Pride Dance at Art 321 Sunday, June 13: Drag Church Brunch! At Occasions by Cory; Pride Drive at Casper City Park; and The Future is Queer at Conwell Park

Most events are free while some – like the Drag Church Brunch – require tickets. More information, as well as tickets, can be found at CasperPride.com.

While you’re in Casper for Pride, take time to explore, with highlights that include the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center, The Nicolaysen Art Museum, Casper Mountain, Fremont Canyon and downtown. More information on Casper can be found at VisitCasper.com.

About Visit Casper

Visit Casper is the official destination management organization for Natrona County and is dedicated to enhancing the county’s economic base through tourism. Casper is known for world-class fly-fishing on the North Platte River; is the annual host for the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR); and has been named one of the top mountain towns in the country by Men’s Journal. More information can be found at VisitCasper.com.

Editor’s Note: For more Casper story ideas or images, contact us at media@VisitCasper.com.

