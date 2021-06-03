Los Angeles, USA , June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Therapies and Emerging Drugs in the Prediabetes Pipeline Soon to Boost the Treatment Outlook

Prominent companies such as Valbiotis, Resverlogix, Caelus Health, SciMar, Boston Therapeutics, MicroBiome Therapeutics, and others are developing potential drug candidates to boost the Prediabetes treatment scenario. Out of all the emerging therapies, the late-stage product TOTUM-63 (VALBIOTIS) has shown promising results and will significantly impact the Prediabetes treatment market.

DelveInsight’s “Prediabetes Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in the pipeline landscapes. It comprises Prediabetes pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Prediabetes therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Prediabetes pipeline products.

Some of the key takeaways from the Prediabetes Pipeline Report

In February 2020, VALBIOTIS signed a global and long-term partnership with Nestlé Health Science. Under the terms of the deal, VALBIOTIS permits Nestlé Health Science exclusive and global commercial rights to use TOTUM-63 in the prediabetes and Type 2 Diabetes market.

The patent applications have been filed for TOTUM-63 (VALBIOTIS) in more than 60 countries, including key territories: Europe, the USA, Canada, China, Russia, Japan, Brazil, and Australia. The patent was granted in France in 2014, in the United States in 2018, in Europe in 2019 (39 countries) and Russia in 2020.

Apabetalone (RVX-208) is a first-in-class, small molecule selective BET bromodomain inhibitor. BET bromodomain inhibition is an epigenetic mechanism that can turn disease-causing genes off and returning them to a healthier state. The drug has completed Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of Pre-diabetes.

Anaerostipes rhamnosivorans by Caelus Health is a newly identified microorganism and is indicated as an intervention in metabolic syndrome. The product is currently in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of Prediabetes.

SciMar is developing NuPa Renew for people already diagnosed with type 2 diabetes or prediabetes. This pharmaceutical drug will activate the production of hepatic insulin-sensitizing substance (HISS). For some people, NuPa Renew will be able to reverse type 2 diabetes by addressing the underlying biological conditions that led to it.

Prediabetes is a metabolic disorder that is considered a precursor for the development of diabetes mellitus. It is characterised by higher than normal blood glucose levels that have not yet reached diabetic levels.

Prediabetes Emerging Drugs

Totum-63: VALBIOTIS

TOTUM-63 is a unique and patented combination of 5 plant extracts designed to reduce the risk of developing T2D on prediabetic subjects. TOTUM-63 was developed to challenge perceptions of prediabetes management and help protect the health of prediabetic patients. TOTUM-63 is currently in Phase II/III clinical development program for the Prediabetes treatment.

Research and Development

Phase II/III

NCT02868177: In October 2016, Valbiotis initiated a trial, “Totum-63 Effect on Glucose and Lipid Homeostasis in People With Abdominal Obesity Associated With Impaired Glucose Tolerance or Untreated Type 2 Diabetes and Hypertriglyceridemia”. The primary objective of the study was to assess the beneficial effect of Totum-63 compared to a placebo on glucose homeostasis assessed by the fasting plasma glucose level in prediabetics or untreated type 2 diabetics after 24 weeks of consumption. The study got completed in April 2019.

Results:

In July 2019, VALBIOTIS announced positive results (topline data) for the Phase IIA study of VALEDIA (active substance: TOTUM-63), which evaluated this product’s efficacy in a prediabetic population, compared to placebo.

Eubacterium hallii: Caelus Health

Eubacterium hallii is a microbiota-based dietary supplement currently under clinical intervention in subjects suffering from metabolic syndrome/prediabetes. The product is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of Prediabetes.

Research and Development

NCT04529473: In August 2020, Caelus Health initiated a trial titled “A Double-blind, Randomized, Placebo-controlled Trial to Assess the Efficacy and Safety of 12-weeks Supplementation of Eubacterium Hallii on Insulin Sensitivity and Markers of Glycaemic Control in Healthy Hyperglycaemic Males”. This study aims to evaluate the effect of administration of a next-generation probiotic, Eubacterium hallii, versus placebo on insulin sensitivity and glycemic control, in volunteers with some markers of metabolic syndrome. The trial is currently recruiting with an estimated enrollment of 100 participants and is expected to be completed in January 2022.

