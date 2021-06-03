NEW YORK, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today reported operational highlights and financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021.



“We are pleased with the recent clinical outcomes regarding our lead product candidate remestemcel-L and continue to progress our regulatory discussions with the aim of achieving approval. Our focus and top priority remains on successfully bringing remestemcel-L to children with the devastating complication of steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease and adults fighting COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome,” said Silviu Itescu, Chief Executive of Mesoblast.

Operational Highlights

Remestemcel-L in the treatment of steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease (SR-aGVHD) in children:

Mesoblast continues to be in discussion with the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) through a well-established regulatory process that may include a resubmission with a six month review with the aim of achieving approval of remestemcel-L in the treatment of steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease (SR-aGVHD) in children





As part of this process, Mesoblast recently met with the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER). Following CBER’s recommendation after this meeting, Mesoblast as a next step will discuss with CBER’s review team at the Office of Tissue and Advanced Therapies (OTAT) our approach to address certain outstanding chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) items, including potency assay validation

Remestemcel-L in the treatment of COVID-19 ARDS in adults:

Results from the randomized controlled trial of remestemcel-L in ventilator-dependent COVID-19 patients with moderate/severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) indicated that in the pre-specified population under 65 years old (n=123), those who received remestemcel-L had a significantly reduced mortality through to 60 days. The trial had been halted after the third interim analysis and 222 enrolled patients since the 30-day primary endpoint would not be attained.





In patients under 65 years, the benefit was further increased when remestemcel-L was used with dexamethasone as part of standard of care





The trial also indicated that the mortality reduction by remestemcel-L in those under 65 years was accompanied by increased days alive off mechanical ventilation and reduced days in hospital

Rexlemestrocel-L in the treatment of chronic low back pain:

Results from the trial of rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID) in 404 patients with chronic low back pain (CLBP) due to degenerative disc disease (DDD) indicated that a single injection of rexlemestrocel-L + hyaluronic acid (HA) carrier may provide at least two years of pain reduction, with opioid sparing activity in patients using opioids at baseline





Significant and durable reductions in CLBP through 24 months were seen across the entire evaluable study population, and greatest pain reduction was observed in the pre-specified population with CLBP of shorter duration than the study median of 68 months





The results indicate that treatment benefit may be greatest when inflammation is high and before irreversible fibrosis has occurred in the intervertebral disc

Financial Highlights

Sales of TEMCELL® HS Inj. 1 in Japan for the treatment of aGVHD continue to recover from the effects of the temporary shutdown in production during mid-2020 which was undertaken in order to increase capacity to meet growing demand for the product





in Japan for the treatment of aGVHD continue to recover from the effects of the temporary shutdown in production during mid-2020 which was undertaken in order to increase capacity to meet growing demand for the product Revenues from TEMCELL® royalties for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 were US$1.9 million compared to US$2.0 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2020





Successful completion of US$110 million private placement, with cash balance of US$158.3 million at March 31, 2021





Private placement was led by US investor group SurgCenter Development, one of the largest private operators of ambulatory surgical centres in the US specializing in spine, orthopaedic and total joint replacement





Mesoblast entered into a contractual amendment with Hercules to extend the interest-only period of its debt facility through to at least October 2021

Key initiatives and Upcoming Milestones for the Next Two Quarters

Remestemcel-L

In the treatment of steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease (SR-GVHD) in children, Mesoblast plans to discuss with CBER’s review team at the OTAT our approach to address certain outstanding CMC items, including potency assay validation





In the regulatory pathway for remestemcel-L in patients with COVID-19 ARDS, Mesoblast intends to meet with FDA to discuss potential next steps based on the observed reduction in mortality in patients under 65 years in the recent trial





The license and collaboration agreement between Mesoblast and Novartis for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of remestemcel-L, with an initial focus on the development of the treatment of ARDS, remains subject to certain closing conditions, including time during this period to analyze the results from the COVID-19 ARDS trial

Rexlemestrocel-L

Mesoblast intends to meet with FDA to discuss a potential pathway for approval of rexlemestrocel-L in patients with chronic discogenic lower back pain based on the observed durable reduction in pain and opioid sparing activity in the CLBP Phase 3 trial





Mesoblast intends to meet with FDA to discuss potential next steps in the regulatory pathway for rexlemestrocel-L in patients with chronic heart failure based on the observed reduction in mortality and morbidity in the chronic heart failure Phase 3 trial

Remestemcel-L

Steroid-Refractory Acute Graft Versus Host Disease

Mesoblast continues to be in discussion with the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) through a well-established regulatory process that may include a resubmission with a six month review with the aim of achieving approval of remestemcel-L in the treatment of steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease (SR-aGVHD) in children.

As part of this process, Mesoblast recently met with the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER). Following CBER’s recommendation after this meeting, Mesoblast as a next step will discuss with CBER’s review team at the Office of Tissue and Advanced Therapies (OTAT) our approach to address certain outstanding chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) items, including potency assay validation.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome due to COVID-19

Mesoblast recently announced top-line 60-day outcomes from the randomized, placebo-controlled trial of remestemcel-L in 222 ventilator-dependent COVID-19 patients with moderate/severe ARDS which had been halted after the third interim analysis since the 30-day primary endpoint would not be attained. Remestemcel-L reduced mortality through day 60 by 46% in the pre-specified group below age 65, but not in patients 65 or older. Remestemcel-L reduced mortality by 75% and increased days alive off mechanical ventilation in patients under age 65 when combined with dexamethasone, in comparison with controls on dexamethasone.

Reduction in mortality in mechanically ventilated patients under 65 years old remains a critical unmet need since as many as 72% of currently hospitalized patients across the US with COVID-19 are in this age category.2 This is similar to other causes of viral ARDS such as influenza where 70-80% of patients in intensive care units are under 65.3,4 The trial enrolled 222 mechanically ventilated COVID-19 patients with moderate/severe ARDS across the US, of whom 217 were randomized 1:1 and received either standard of care alone or standard of care plus 2 intravenous infusions of remestemcel-L at a dose of 2 million cells/kg 3-5 days apart. This was the same remestemcel-L dosing regimen used in the earlier compassionate use program where 11 of the 12 patients were younger than 65 and 75% successfully came off ventilatory support.

Key findings in the trial were:

Remestemcel-L showed a positive but non-significant trend in overall mortality reduction through day 60 across the entire population of treated patients (n=217), Hazard Ratio (HR) 0.86, 95% CI (0.589, 1.246) 5,6 ; in those over age 65, there was no significant reduction in mortality (HR 1.05)





; in those over age 65, there was no significant reduction in mortality (HR 1.05) In the pre-specified population of patients under age 65 (n=123), remestemcel-L significantly reduced mortality by 46% through day 60, 26% vs 42%, Hazard Ratio (HR) 0.54, 95% CI (0.286, 1.005), p=0.048 5,6





Remestemcel-L had similar treatment effects on mortality in those under 65 years, with either moderate ARDS (HR 0.56) 6,7 or severe ARDS (HR 0.56) 6,7





or severe ARDS (HR 0.56) Standard of care changed during the course of the trial to incorporate dexamethasone, with only 2% of the first 50 patients enrolled receiving dexamethasone compared with 84% of the subsequent 172 patients; this allowed for additional exploratory analyses of remestemcel-L treatment effects in patients who received dexamethasone as part of their standard of care





Remestemcel-L reduced mortality through day 60 by 75% compared to controls in patients under 65 who received dexamethasone as part of their standard of care, 14% vs 45%, HR 0.25, 95% CI (0.085, 0.727), p=0.006 5,6





Remestemcel-L increased days alive off ventilator within 60 days and reduced time to discharge from initial hospitalization compared to controls in patients under 65 who received dexamethasone as part of their standard of care, p=0.01 and p=0.005, respectively5,8

Inflammatory Bowel Disease – Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis

A randomized, controlled study of remestemcel-L delivered by an endoscope directly to the areas of inflammation and tissue injury in up to 48 patients with medically refractory Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis commenced at Cleveland Clinic in October 2020. The investigator-initiated study is the first in humans using local cell delivery in the gut and will enable Mesoblast to compare clinical outcomes using this delivery method with results from an ongoing randomized, placebo-controlled trial in patients with biologic-refractory Crohn’s disease where remestemcel-L was administered intravenously.

Rexlemestrocel-L

Revascor for Chronic Heart Failure

The results from the landmark DREAM-HF randomized controlled trial in 537 treated patients with chronic heart failure with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction (HFrEF) who received rexlemestrocel-L (REVASCOR®) or control sham, demonstrated that a single dose of rexlemestrocel-L resulted in substantial and durable reductions in heart attacks, strokes, and cardiac deaths. The trial’s primary endpoint of reduction in volume overload related hospitalizations was not achieved. The results of this trial identify New York Heart Association (NYHA) class II HFrEF patients as the optimal target population for greatest rexlemestrocel-L treatment effect, and therefore a focus for developing rexlemestrocel-L in the largest market in heart failure.

Based on the observed reduction in mortality and morbidity in this trial, Mesoblast intends to meet with the FDA to discuss potential next steps in the regulatory pathway.

MPC-06-ID for Chronic Low Back Pain due to Degenerative Disc Disease

The results from the randomized controlled trial of its allogeneic mesenchymal precursor cell (MPC) therapy rexlemestrocel-L in 404 enrolled patients with chronic low back pain (CLBP) due to degenerative disc disease (DDD) refractory to conventional treatments indicate that a single injection of rexlemestrocel-L + hyaluronic acid (HA) carrier may provide a safe, durable, and effective opioid-sparing therapy for patients with chronic inflammatory back pain due to degenerative disc disease, and that greatest benefits are seen when administered earlier in the disease process before irreversible fibrosis of the intervertebral disc has occurred.

There is a significant need for a safe, efficacious, and durable opioid-sparing treatment in patients with chronic low back pain due to severely inflamed degenerative disc disease. Mesoblast intends to meet with FDA to discuss a potential pathway for approval of rexlemestrocel-L in patients with chronic discogenic lower back pain based on the observed durable reduction in pain and opioid sparing activity in the CLBP trial.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (third quarter FY2021)

Balance sheet cash on hand of US$158.3 million at March 31, 2021, following the successful completion of US$110 million private placement. Private placement was led by US investor group SurgCenter Development, one of the largest private operators of ambulatory surgical centres in the US specializing in spine, orthopaedic and total joint replacement. Mesoblast entered into a contractual amendment with Hercules to extend the interest-only period of its debt facility through to at least October 2021





cash on hand of US$158.3 million at March 31, 2021, following the successful completion of US$110 million private placement. Private placement was led by US investor group SurgCenter Development, one of the largest private operators of ambulatory surgical centres in the US specializing in spine, orthopaedic and total joint replacement. Mesoblast entered into a contractual amendment with Hercules to extend the interest-only period of its debt facility through to at least October 2021 Royalty revenues on sales of TEMCELL® HS Inj. in Japan were US$1.9 million for the third quarter FY2021 compared to US$2.0 million for the third quarter FY2020 as sales continue to recover from the effects of the temporary shutdown in production during mid-2020 which was undertaken in order to increase capacity to meet growing demand for the product





on sales of TEMCELL® HS Inj. in Japan were US$1.9 million for the third quarter FY2021 compared to US$2.0 million for the third quarter FY2020 as sales continue to recover from the effects of the temporary shutdown in production during mid-2020 which was undertaken in order to increase capacity to meet growing demand for the product Research and Development expenses decreased from US$14.4 million in FY2020 to US$12.4 million in FY2021, due to a reduction in third party clinical trial costs





expenses decreased from US$14.4 million in FY2020 to US$12.4 million in FY2021, due to a reduction in third party clinical trial costs Manufacturing expenses were US$7.3 million for third quarter FY2021, compared to US$7.6 million for third quarter FY2020





expenses were US$7.3 million for third quarter FY2021, compared to US$7.6 million for third quarter FY2020 Management and Administration expenses increased from US$5.7 million for third quarter FY2020 to US$8.1 million for third quarter FY2021; this increase was predominantly due to one-off expenditure in legal and professional fees associated with regulatory and financing activities





expenses increased from US$5.7 million for third quarter FY2020 to US$8.1 million for third quarter FY2021; this increase was predominantly due to one-off expenditure in legal and professional fees associated with regulatory and financing activities Finance Costs for borrowing arrangements with Hercules and NovaQuest were US$3.2 million for third quarter FY2021, compared to US$3.4 million for third quarter FY2020.

As a result of the above and other remeasurements on revaluation of assets and liabilities, the loss after tax for the third quarter FY2021 was US$26.5 million compared to US$15.3 million for third quarter FY2020. The net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was 4.39 US cents per share for third quarter FY2021, compared with 2.84 US cents per share for third quarter FY2020.

Conference Call

There will be a webcast today, beginning at 8.30am AEST (Thursday, June 3); 6.30pm EDT (Wednesday, June 2, 2021). It can be accessed via:

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast is a world leader in developing allogeneic (off-the-shelf) cellular medicines for the treatment of severe and life-threatening inflammatory conditions. The Company has leveraged its proprietary mesenchymal lineage cell therapy technology platform to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates which respond to severe inflammation by releasing anti-inflammatory factors that counter and modulate multiple effector arms of the immune system, resulting in significant reduction of the damaging inflammatory process.

Mesoblast has a strong and extensive global intellectual property portfolio with protection extending through to at least 2040 in all major markets. The Company’s proprietary manufacturing processes yield industrial-scale, cryopreserved, off-the-shelf, cellular medicines. These cell therapies, with defined pharmaceutical release criteria, are planned to be readily available to patients worldwide.

Mesoblast has completed Phase 3 trials of rexlemestrocel-L for advanced chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain. Remestemcel-L is being developed for inflammatory diseases in children and adults including steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease and moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome. Two products have been commercialized in Japan and Europe by Mesoblast’s licensees, and the Company has established commercial partnerships in Europe and China for certain Phase 3 assets.

Mesoblast has locations in Australia, the United States and Singapore and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (MSB) and on the Nasdaq (MESO). For more information, please see www.mesoblast.com , LinkedIn: Mesoblast Limited and Twitter: @Mesoblast

Consolidated Income Statement

Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, (in U.S. dollars, in thousands, except per share amount) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue 1,915 12,201 5,461 31,455 Research & development (12,441 ) (14,379 ) (45,957 ) (40,922 ) Manufacturing commercialization (7,332 ) (7,612 ) (25,706 ) (15,456 ) Management and administration (8,087 ) (5,730 ) (23,633 ) (17,960 ) Fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration 1,534 2,158 18,103 1,276 Other operating income and expenses 1,025 (442 ) 1,420 (67 ) Finance costs (3,227 ) (3,414 ) (7,193 ) (9,814 ) Loss before income tax (26,613 ) (17,218 ) (77,505 ) (51,488 ) Income tax (expense)/benefit 98 1,955 754 6,158 Loss attributable to the owners of Mesoblast Limited (26,515 ) (15,263 ) (76,751 ) (45,330 ) Losses per share from continuing operations attributable

to the ordinary equity holders of the Group: Cents Cents Cents Cents Basic - losses per share (4.39 ) (2.84 ) (12.99 ) (8.66 ) Diluted - losses per share (4.39 ) (2.84 ) (12.99 ) (8.66 )

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, (in U.S. dollars, in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Loss for the period (26,515 ) (15,263 ) (76,751 ) (45,330 ) Other comprehensive (loss)/income Items that may be reclassified to profit and loss Financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income 81 94 109 (551 ) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (2,712 ) (361 ) (1,400 ) (405 ) Other comprehensive (loss) for the period,

net of tax (2,631 ) (267 ) (1,291 ) (956 ) Total comprehensive losses attributable to the

owners of Mesoblast Limited (29,146 ) (15,530 ) (78,042 ) (46,286 )





Consolidated Balance Sheet

As of

March 31, As of

June 30, (in U.S. dollars, in thousands) 2021 2020 Assets Current Assets Cash & cash equivalents 158,263 129,328 Trade & other receivables 2,947 1,574 Prepayments 8,556 5,646 Total Current Assets 169,766 136,548 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 2,989 2,293 Right-of-use assets 7,247 7,978 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 1,981 1,871 Other non-current assets 3,203 3,311 Intangible assets 580,939 581,601 Total Non-Current Assets 596,359 597,054 Total Assets 766,125 733,602 Liabilities Current Liabilities Trade and other payables 24,275 24,972 Provisions 18,757 29,197 Borrowings 52,673 32,455 Lease liabilities 2,841 3,519 Total Current Liabilities 98,546 90,143 Non-Current Liabilities Deferred tax liability — 730 Provisions 17,823 27,563 Borrowings 39,847 57,023 Lease liabilities 6,479 6,317 Deferred consideration 2,500 2,500 Total Non-Current Liabilities 66,649 94,133 Total Liabilities 165,195 184,276 Net Assets 600,930 549,326 Equity Issued Capital 1,162,188 1,051,450 Reserves 64,251 46,634 (Accumulated losses)/retained earnings (625,509 ) (548,758 ) Total Equity 600,930 549,326

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows